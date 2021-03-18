Artist Annette Wolters’ ’Nature’s Chorus’ featured at Nevada City Winery

Nevada City Winery is welcoming spring with a new exhibit “Nature’s Chorus” by artist Annette Wolters.

Wolters says “Modern Open-Impressionism best describes my work. It is limitless, creative and stimulating. I find that nature as a subject matter gives me a special feeling and sensitivity that I can express in an impressionistic way.”

Her paintings help us re-envision and remind us to absorb the regenerative beauty of nature and reawakens our spirits and leads us towards spring.

Whether an ‘En plein air’ landscape, floral garden, or still life, Wolters’ paintings have a strong emotional component; the colors blend effortlessly and are filled with light. When she seeks inspiration, she goes to nature.

She focuses primarily on landscapes and florals using selective values and palettes of color to stimulate the viewer’s own individual experience, working in acrylic and oil on canvas, as well as in watercolor.

We are now offering private gallery tours. This is a wonderful opportunity to meet the artist and have a personal interaction. These tours will last approximately 30 minutes, are free to the public, and may be arranged during non-regular business hours. Masks are required at all times and guests must maintain a 6-foot distance between parties.

To make an appointment or for more information, contact Gallerist, Andrea Baruch de la Pardo, at andrea@ncwinery or 530-265-9463. The Gallery is at 321 Spring Street, open Friday, Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting, more info at http://www.ncwinery.com .