Art Works to spotlight jeweler and photographer

The October Spotlight will shine on Jeweler Melodie Yun who will feature a tribute to Swarovski, maker of iconic brilliant bling. Come see the reflective crystals and share your favorite Swarovski stories while viewing more of Melodie’s beautifully hand-crafted jewelry.

Also in the spotlight is Photographer Gail Lipson who has been living and photographing in Nevada County for over 30 years. She considers her photos portraits of nature in that the portrait artist has a point of view. There is a story behind each of Gail’s photos. She has chosen a few of her more popular images to relate that story and explain her process from conception to the final print.

Art Works Gallery is an award winning juried artists’ co-operative with an eleven year history on Mill Street, a favorite destination of both locals and tourists. The gallery features work in wood, glass, clay, metal, fiber, photography and painting. The gallery is open seven days a week at 10 a.m. On Monday through Friday the gallery closes at 6 p.m., Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m. Come by to pick up the brochure for the Open Studios 2021 Guide. The tour takes place Oct. 9 and 10 and 16 and 17, and Art Works Gallery is tour stop #14.

Source: Art Works

KNOW & GO WHO: Melodie Yum, Jeweler, and Gail Lipson, Photographer WHAT: Demonstration & Information WHERE: 113 Mill Street on the mall in historic downtown Grass Valley WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 9, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Inner Light" by jeweler Melodie Yun, featured this month at Art Works Gallery in downtown Grass Valley.

Provided photo