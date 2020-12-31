Art Works raises money for Nevada County Food Bank

Art Works Gallery is a juried Artists' Co-operative representing the work of thirty-three local artists.

For some people this year, a happy holiday may simply mean putting food on the table. Thanks to Art Works Gallery and a caring community, that dream came true for many of our neighbors. Continuing a holiday tradition, artists from Art Works Gallery have once again donated their art to raise money for The Food Bank of Nevada County.

In this year of safe distancing, gallery patrons donated more than ever before. Art Works wrote a check to the Food Bank of Nevada County in the amount of $1,700.

Art Works Gallery is a juried Artists’ Co-operative representing the work of thirty-three local artists. Voted The Union’s Best Art Gallery four years in a row, Art Works features a collection of unique jewelry, furniture, paintings, photography, ceramics, fiber arts, woodworking, glass, and mixed-media. The gallery is located at 113 Mill Street in historic downtown Grass Valley. Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until December 24 at 3 p.m. Thank you for shopping local.

Source: Art Works Gallery