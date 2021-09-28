Art Works Gallery welcomes three new artists

Art Works Gallery welcomes artist Michelle Jewett who started her painting journey using acrylics/mixed media many years ago. In the last few years, she has been discovering and experimenting with fluid acrylics. Using acrylic paints in fluid form, Michelle is able to explore color, organic shapes and movements in a different immediate way. She is drawn to pieces with negative space, which she feels create elegant and intriguing compositions. Her work is often inspired by natural landscapes, such as mountains, flowing water, coastlines, flowers and colors. Michelle finishes her paintings with resin to bring out the depth of color. Everyone sees something different in Michelle’s abstract work. What will you see? Come to the Gallery to find out or check out her website at http://www.michellejewettart.com .

Provided photo

Michelle Jewett’s painting "Winter Storm.“

Provided photo

Art Works is also welcoming artist Beth Leydon, who since childhood has been a maker and creator. Guided by her mother, she learned a variety of “old school” needle crafts and sewing her own clothing was almost a necessity due to her freakishly long limbs. As a student she took every art class she could fit into her schedule. As a practicing psychotherapist and life coach, she sees creativity as essential to healing and living a joyful life.

In 2011 she was exposed to a simple felting technique and dove headlong into this ancient and ever evolving textile art form. She crafts one-of-a-kind pieces utilizing wet and “nuno” felting processes. Wool, yarn, silk and other fibers are transformed into functional and wearable art. Scarves, hats, slippers, vests, purses and decorative vessels are just a handful of items that she produces. View her work at http://www.fibergarten.com .

Provided photo

Felt work by artist Beth Leydon.

Provided photo

And finally, Art Works Gallery welcomes back Kathy Wronski who originally joined the gallery in 2010 and after a three year break has returned.

Painting in oils, her favorite subjects are animals and local scenes. For the past 20 years, custom pet portraits have kept her busy shipping her paintings throughout the country. Kathryn’s favorite palette is full of bright, colorful oils adding whimsy to many of her paintings. Her greeting cards and prints are also back at the gallery. “I love creating art that makes people smile and smiles are in high demand these days!”

You can find her info at the gallery or email Kathryn at kwronski@sbcglobal.net for information on her custom work.

Provided photo

“Corner of Broad and York” by artist Kathy Wronski.

Provided photo

About Art Works

Art Works Gallery is an award winning artists cooperative, voted Best Art Gallery by The Union readers for the past six years. The gallery is currently open seven days a week. Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. We are following CDC guidelines to keep our staff and customers safe. If you prefer to shop online you can find us at https://www.artworksgalleryco-op.com/