Art Works Gallery shines spotlight on two artists

This month’s Second Saturday Spotlight shines on Denise Wey and Eileen Blodgett, two artists and friends, who have been teaching acrylic painting and coordinating ARTsCool for kids and teens together for over six years. They will both be demonstrating their personal techniques and sharing new class offerings with us at Art Works Gallery from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 13.

Denise, who is renowned for her large-format contemporary acrylic paintings of the local Yuba River, will be signing her book, “A Retrospective-Twenty-Two Years of Painting the Yuba River,” and demonstrating her technique for beginning a painting. In addition to being voted Nevada Counties Best Artist by The Union readers, it has just been announced that she is the Winner of the Nevada County Transit Bus Wrap contest. You will be seeing her beautiful art literally rolling around Nevada County in 2022.

Eileen Blodgett, painter, printmaker and mixed media artist, has studied art on the East and West coast as well as in Japan. Eileen takes inspiration from the beautiful landscapes of the Sierra, the warmth of the people she knows, the spirits of things and lives passed, and mysteries yet to be explored. Recently, Eileen has been creating a new body of work entitled “Habitats,” taking a closer look at the magic of nature’s seasons. Eileen will be working on several new mixed media paintings and sharing her loose creative process using texture, line and color on panel.

Art Works Gallery also kicks off their annual Fundraiser for the Nevada County Food Bank, which has been a tradition at the gallery for 10 years. Art Works artists are invited to choose an item to donate from their display for the holiday season. That item is highlighted as a prize for folks who donate money to The Food Bank of Nevada County, while here in the gallery. For each dollar donated, customers receive a ticket to be filled out and placed in the corresponding bag of they might wish to win. Winning tickets are drawn Saturday, Dec. 18, at our Holiday Celebration. Last year Art Works Gallery donated well over $1,800 to the Food Bank, with the generosity of the artists and our community. Come on out and enjoy the season and immerse yourself in the creative spirit.This Saturday is also the kick-off day for GVDA Holiday Shopping.

Art Works Gallery is an award-winning artists’ cooperative, voted Best Art Gallery by The Union readers for the past six years. The gallery is currently open seven days a week. Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. We are following CDC guidelines to keep our staff and customers safe. If you prefer to shop online you can find us at https://www.artworksgalleryco-op.com/

KNOW & GO WHO: Art Works Gallery Second Saturday Spotlight and special event WHAT: Art Demonstrations by Denise Wey and Eileen Blodgett WHAT: Kick off for Food Bank Fundraiser WHERE: Art Works Gallery, 113 Mill Street, Grass Valley WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 13, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Artist Denise Wey at work in her studio.

Provided photo

Artist Eileen Blodgett showing her art at Art Works Gallery.

Provided photo

“A Retrospective-Twenty-Two Years of Painting the Yuba River,” by Denise Wey.

Provided photo