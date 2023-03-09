Eileen Blodgett says she has been a creative gypsy for as long as she can remember.

“From a very young age I seemed to have been consumed with making things — all day and into the night,” Blodgett said. “The colorful threads of my creative practice were woven into my world in rural Bucks County, Pennsylvania, where the seasons dictated everything we did in our landscape nursery. As I grew, my path of curiosity and visual arts practice extended like branches of a tall tree reaching out — through world travel, education and many fascinating multicultural adventures. My paintings and prints reflect my feelings and observations about my environment.”