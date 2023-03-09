Eileen Blodgett says she has been a creative gypsy for as long as she can remember.
“From a very young age I seemed to have been consumed with making things — all day and into the night,” Blodgett said. “The colorful threads of my creative practice were woven into my world in rural Bucks County, Pennsylvania, where the seasons dictated everything we did in our landscape nursery. As I grew, my path of curiosity and visual arts practice extended like branches of a tall tree reaching out — through world travel, education and many fascinating multicultural adventures. My paintings and prints reflect my feelings and observations about my environment.”
Blodgett creates in mixed media, painting and printmaking. Her work reflects her feelings and observations about our environment.
“Recently I have been drawn to exploring seasonal changes, habitats and textures,” Blodgett said. “I wonder what biological magic conspired to create what we see? The energy of what is beneath it all far exceeds the growth we view from above. I find the parallel of being an artist and exploring my own creative roots to be a personal ‘habitat’ to observe, as well. I look to what inspires and supports our life and what I can learn along the way.”
In her home studio in Nevada City, her paintings, printmaking work and designs have been spun into a tapestry that is colorful and diverse.
“I see my work as an adventure, continuously twisting and changing, much like the seasons,” Blodgett said. “Each piece is a stepping stone left behind to guide you along with me; or perhaps to help find a way back. The commonality in all of my work is the inspiration I gain from simply observing the natural world.”
“Sharing the path of a creative life brings me great joy,” Blodgett said. “I believe we are all artists and that creativity is a vital part of who we are. Some haven’t had opportunities to tap into their creative tendencies, but these sparks live inside us. I suppose I have given myself a lifetime to explore the visual arts. I can’t wait to see how my next observations inform my new work.”
Blodgett will be sharing how she creates her original, intuitive mixed media pieces in several layers of paint, paper, oil pastel, graphite and much more. She’ll also have class information available for spring workshops.
Art Works Gallery Co-op exhibits a high quality collection of artwork from local artists featuring, furniture, paintings, photography, ceramics, fiber arts, woodworking, glass, sculptures and mixed-media, and is an award winning artists cooperative, voted Best Art Gallery by The Union readers for the past six years. The gallery is currently open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
KNOW & GO WHO: Eileen Blodgett WHAT: 2nd SATURDAY SPOTLIGHT DEMO WHERE: 113 Mill Street, Grass Valley WHEN: Saturday, March 11, from 12 Noon to 3 p.m. CONTACT: eileen@eileenblodgett.com