Art Works Gallery offers locally-made Valentine’s gifts
Art Works Gallery has you covered for Valentine’s Day. Choose your Valentine’s special gift from the artwork of 33 local artists. With jewelers, ceramic, glass and stone art, paintings and photography, mosaics and wood art there are many choices for your Valentine partner.
Open Wednesday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The gallery is taking every precaution to keep all safe, including options for shopping online. The online address is http://www.artworksgallery.myshopify.com. Order can be mailed or you can even call for outside pickup. Located at 113 Mill Street on the mall in Grass Valley. Please call 530-477-1600 for more info.
Source: Art Works Gallery
