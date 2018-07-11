Art Works Gallery launches scholarship in conjunction with their 8th Anniversary celebration

Saturday will be a busy day at Art Works Gallery in Downtown Grass Valley. There they will be celebrating the eighth anniversary of the gallery with a 15 percent off of everything sale, having a party with live music and refreshments, raising funds for the launch of a new scholarship, as well as having artist demonstrations.

Art Works Gallery strives to give back to the community that helps to support the gallery. This time the cause is especially near and dear to their hearts.

As a remembrance to Linda Kaneko, one of the founding members who passed away earlier this year, they would like to offer the Linda Kaneko Art Scholarship, which will be given to a local student. With every donation to this fund, people will have a chance to receive gift certificates worth $100 for use at the gallery.

For each $1 donation, one ticket is given, or six tickets for $5. For those who want to enter, you can get the tickets starting now until the drawings during the anniversary party on Saturday. You need not be present to win.

The usual Second Saturday artist demonstrations will be happening from 1-3 p.m.

Two artists will be featured. Bill Wilson will demonstrate some of his gourd art techniques, including wood burning, carving, cutting, dyeing, and painting.

Susan Lobb Porter will demonstrate some of the many tools she uses to create her layered mixed media paintings.

Then from 3-6 p.m. the gallery will be celebrating the 8th Anniversary. Many of the gallery artists will be on hand to visit with and thank friends and customers for helping the artist cooperative be so successful over the years.

Art Works Gallery Co-op exhibits a high quality collection of artwork from local artists featuring jewelry, furniture, paintings, photography, ceramics, fiber arts, woodworking, glass, and mixed-media. The summer hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. The gallery is located at 113 Mill St. in downtown Grass Valley.

Source: Art Works Gallery Co-op.