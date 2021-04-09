Art Works Gallery hosts community fundraiser to support youth arts

Art Works Gallery members with their pieces.

Provided photo

Noah with his painting of the Yuba.

Provided photo

Last year the artists at Art Works Gallery decided to celebrate their 10th anniversary with a community fundraiser benefiting the youth arts programs at The Center for the Arts. The plan had to be put on hold due to the pandemic but now is back on track.

KNOW & GO WHO: Art Works Gallery 2nd Saturday Spotlight, special event WHAT: Community Art fundraiser to support youth arts programs at The Center for the Arts WHEN: Saturday, April 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. WHERE: 113 Mill Street, Grass Valley WHY: To raise money for the Center for the Arts Youth Arts Program MORE INFO: http://www.artworksgalleryco-op.com/

Kick-off is Saturday, April 10, during the downtown Second Saturday art walk in Grass Valley. Stop by the gallery and pick up blank 10 x 10 inch art canvases (for a small donation to the Arts Program), and return your completed canvases to the gallery by May 25. Have fun creating — use any media you like, as long as it fits on the canvas. The work will then be featured in the window and for sale with all profits going to The Youth Arts programs at The Center for the Arts.

A talented young artist in the Youth Arts Program.

Provided photo

Any participants who still have their canvases from last year are welcome to bring completed art back to the gallery at any time before May 25. More event info at https://www.artworksgalleryco-op.com/events.html

Art Works Gallery is an award winning artists cooperative, voted Best Art Gallery by The Union readers for the past six years. The gallery is open Wednesday through Monday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. We are following CDC guidelines to keep our staff and customers safe. If you prefer to shop online you can find us at https://www.artworksgalleryco-op.com/

Source: Art Works Gallery