Art Works Gallery hosts annual food bank benefit
Art Works Gallery is having its annual Food Bank Benefit now through Dec. 18. Come to the gallery to donate money to the food bank and enter drawings to win fine art donated by our artists. Browse displays to see donated prizes which include ceramics, jewelry, paintings, wood turning, furniture, metal, mosaics, mixed media, photography and sculpture.
Grass Valley resident Catherine Ayers shops local and not only supports Art Works Gallery, but purchased tickets to benefit the food bank. Catherine would like to win one of the fine pieces of pottery by Candy Ekstrom. A young man accompanied by his aunt said he was hoping to win a prize for his mom. The drawings will take place on Dec. 18 during the gallery’s annual holiday celebration but you need not be present to win.
Art Works Gallery is located in historic downtown Grass Valley, owned and operated by 33 local artists, and has been voted Best Art Gallery by The Union readers for the past six years. Holiday hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m Tuesday through Thursday, Friday and Saturday until 8 p.m. and Sunday until 5 p.m.
Source: Art Works Gallery
