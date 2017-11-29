Art Works Gallery annual holiday party
November 29, 2017
KNOW & GO
WHO: Art Works Gallery Co-op
WHAT: Annual Holiday Party to Benefit the Food Bank of Nevada County
WHEN: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2
WHERE: Art Works Gallery, 113 Mill Street, Grass Valley
WEBPAGE: http://www.artworksgalleryco-op.com
Share the joy of art this holiday season. Art Works Gallery Co-op is having a sale and a celebration on Saturday Dec. 2. From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. visitors can sample refreshments, enjoy live music, meet and mingle with the local artists, and maybe win a special piece of art as a prize.
In addition, all day on Dec. 2 customers can enjoy a 20 percent discount on all purchases.
For the past few years, Art Works gallery has held the annual holiday party and fundraiser to benefit the Food Bank of Nevada County. This year is no different.
Since Nov. 11, artists have had work on display that has been donated for prize drawings. For each dollar you donate to the Food Bank of Nevada County, a ticket will be given to you.
Choose what you hope to win by dropping your tickets into any artist's bag in their display area anytime between now and the day of the party. The prize drawings will happen during the party on Dec. 2.
Art Works Gallery exhibits a high-quality collection of artwork from local artists featuring jewelry, furniture, paintings, photography, ceramics, fiber arts, woodworking, glass, and mixed-media.
It is located at 113 Mill Street in downtown Grass Valley, California. The gallery holiday hours are as follows;
Monday through Thursday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Friday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
