Art show, wine tasting set for June 5 in Grass Valley

An Art Show & Wine Tasting will offer many works by local artists at silent auction. The event includes music, great wine, hors d’oeuvres, and lively conversation with participating artists. It’s set for 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday June 5, at Peace Lutheran Church, 828 W. Main St., near downtown Grass Valley. All this is included with the admission of $20 per person.

Art works will include paintings, photographs, quilts, ceramics, and sculpture, offered for sale in a silent auction. Bid on the art and mingle with artists and other guests as you sip wine from a hand-picked array of reds, whites and rosés and nibble delicious hors d’oeuvres. Thom Greathouse will entertain with cabaret music on the grand piano.

Artists set the minimum bid for their works and receive that amount for all works sold. Any amount received above the minimum bid will benefit Arts@Peace to help bring free, high-quality cultural events to the community such as the popular silent movies with the famous Walt Strony at the theater organ, as well as concerts and guest artists.

For more about Peace’s Art Show & Wine Tasting, visit http://www.PeaceLutheranGV.org or call 530-273-9631.

Source: Peace Lutheran Church

KNOW & GO

WHO: Peace Lutheran Church

WHAT: Art Show & Wine Tasting. Local art sold at silent auction; fine wines, live music & hors d’oeuvres

WHEN: Sunday, June 5, from 4 to 6 p.m.

WHERE: Peace Lutheran Church, 828 W. Main St., Grass Valley

MORE INFO: Visit http://www.PeaceLutheranGV.org or call 530-273-9631

COST: $20 per person

Painting by Cheryl Wilson.
Provided

 

