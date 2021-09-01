Art reception, fundraiser for Interfaith Food Ministry

According to local artist Ronnie Hart, this most recent batch of art is very different than her last — which featured monsters and such — and instead is a different, funner vibe. With artwork full of color, Ronnie is hoping to help everybody keep going through the ups and downs of COVID-19.

Ronnie Hart, a graduate of CSUS with a Bachelor of Fine Art, allows a world of dreamscapes to create imaginative scenes with minute detail, brilliant colors and sweet imaginations. Ronnie’s work can be viewed in San Francisco’s ‘Noise’ gallery and on Etsy marketplace. All proceeds of art sales are donated by Ronnie to Interfaith Food Ministry of Nevada County.

Grass Valley Courtyard Suites invites you to join a fabulous art opening with Ronnie Hart that is a fun chance to meet and chat with the artist, enjoy a free glass of wine and possibly find a favorite new piece to add to your home. All while helping an important and much needed good cause, contributing to Ronnie’s generous donation to Interfaith Food Ministries. Visit http://www.gvcourtyardsuites.com to find out more or call 530-272-7696

KNOW & GO WHO: Artist Ronnie Hart WHAT: Art Reception, open to the public and free WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. WHERE: Grass Valley Courtyard Suites, 210 N. Auburn Street, Grass Valley MORE INFO: Visit http://www.gvcourtyardsuites.com or call 530-272-7696