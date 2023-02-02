Famed artist and architect Roger Dean will return to Grass Valley from the UK to give a talk and answer questions at the closing of his art show from 2-6 p.m. on Saturday, February 4, at The Chambers Project art gallery.

Since November 19, 2022, The Chambers Project has featured the work of Roger and Frejya Dean in “The Secret Path.” The show has had a steady attendance from people who have traveled from far and wide to view the unique and iconic art that the father/daughter team have created, each having their own unique style that captures the imagination of all who view it.