‘Art in Bloom’ at Grass Valley’s Avanguardia tasting room

Avanguardia Wines is hosting an “Art in Bloom” event Saturday, Aug. 27 at it’s downtown Grass Valley tasting room, according to a press release. ”Art in Bloom“ is a novel, contemporary floral display linking the color and composition of a unique painting, the release states.

This event features the painting, “Flow of the Sacred” by Denise Wey and a synchronized floral display by Kyra Kelley, who has designed for presidents and was honored with six Sweepstakes Trophies at Pasadena Rose Parades, according to the release.

Decorative floral designs in vases have been recorded as early as 2,500 BCE in Egyptian tombs, the release states. From there, modern floristry spread from Italy throughout Europe and from Central Asia to China and Japan, according to the release. The Pacific and Southeast Asia Islands, Africa, Meso and South America also have histories of floral ceremonials.

“The most recent approach to floral design creates an eye-catching composition using negative space, asymmetry and the play of color, texture and variety,” the release states. “Common flowers and plant materials vie with exotic flowers and plant materials, such as bark, twigs and moss.”

Flowers reflect different meanings in different cultures. Their selection, color and arrangement may refer to such aspects as luck, innocence, death or love. Modern schools of floral arrangement include: Ikeban, The Japanese style known for simplicity of line and form with alignment between heaven, man and earth; English Garden uses minimal space between features with radial stems and blooms in mounds or tall arrangements; Modern European styles lean toward linear/asymmetric compositions with a mix of common and exotic tropicals; Modern American Floral Companion Art creates compositions that echo the color, line and composition of the accompanying fine art painting, according to the release.

“Come to this floral event, enjoy the painting, the floral art and maybe start planning for your own ‘art in bloom’,” the release states.

Source: Avanguardia Wines and Kyra Kelley

Know & GO WHAT: “Art in Bloom” WHO: Kyra Kelley, master florist, floristry teacher, freelance designer WHERE: Avanguardia Tasting Room. 163 Mill St., Grass Valley WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 27; Live Design Class 1 p.m.. Art, Florals and Wine 4-6 p.m. COST: No charge for entry INFO: Contact avanguardiawines@gmail.com or Kyra at 512-791-9458