On Saturday, January 14, members and patrons of the Art Works Gallery gathered together to present Julie Thornbury, the Director of the Food Bank of Nevada County, with a check in the amount of $4,000 to support this much needed organization. The money was donated by gallery visitors during the annual food bank benefit that begins each year in early November and culminates just before Christmas.
We attribute the record breaking success of the event to the artists who donated their art as prizes, their individual advertising efforts on social media and a great article by Tom Durkin in the November 10 edition of The Union’s Prospector. This annual fundraiser has been going on for 10 years at the gallery, during which time Art Works has raised over $30,000 to help feed our neighbors in need.
Julie Thornbury was thrilled to accept the check on behalf of the Food Bank and said, “We so appreciate your support. In the month of December alone, we provided over 1,400 full turkey holiday meals and touched over 16,000 individuals. We continue to serve that many people every month, so we rely on community donors and donations. We are always so appreciative of our community’s support. It is what keeps the food bank going, and every donation makes a meaningful difference. Thank you.”
Art Works Gallery is located at 113 Mill St. in historic downtown Grass Valley, owned and operated by 33 local artists, and has been voted Best Art Gallery by The Union readers for the past seven years. Winter hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and Friday and Saturday until 6 p.m.
Source: Art Works Gallery