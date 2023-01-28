ArtWorks-GVU-012823

Artists from left to right are Kathy Wronski, Lin Schiffner, Michelle Jewett, Carianne James, Eileen Blodgett, Vilina Hutter, Katie Wolff and Bill Wages. Presenting the check to Julie is the President of the gallery, Margaret Lindsey.

 Submitted photo

On Saturday, January 14, members and patrons of the Art Works Gallery gathered together to present Julie Thornbury, the Director of the Food Bank of Nevada County, with a check in the amount of $4,000 to support this much needed organization. The money was donated by gallery visitors during the annual food bank benefit that begins each year in early November and culminates just before Christmas.

We attribute the record breaking success of the event to the artists who donated their art as prizes, their individual advertising efforts on social media and a great article by Tom Durkin in the November 10 edition of The Union’s Prospector. This annual fundraiser has been going on for 10 years at the gallery, during which time Art Works has raised over $30,000 to help feed our neighbors in need.

Source: Art Works Gallery