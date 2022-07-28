Art, demo’s, music and more: Summer Open House – Open Studio Night continues at ASiF

The Artists’ Studio in the Foothills (ASiF) will host their second Summer Open House – Open Studio Night Thursday, July 28, from 5 – 7 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

Join ASiF artists for an evening of fine art, food, wine and live music. Visual art demonstrations in a wide range of media will be offered in each of the artists’ private studio spaces and in the center’s three community classrooms. A gallery exhibit representing 14 resident artists and instructors will also be on display.

Artist demonstrations and exhibits in ASiF’s main gallery and studios will include: Ceramic Sculpture, Pottery, Oils, Acrylics, Watercolor and Pastels by Eric Bevel, Roseanne Burke, Andrea Caturegli, Cheri Guerrette, Barbara Harris, Kristanne Heaton, Claudia Jeffers, Jill Mahanna, Susan Michalski, Amanda Paoletti, Deborah Ries, Andrew Sellery, Rose Shulman, and Kathryn Wronski.

Art demonstrations and activities in the classrooms will include a multi-color reduction relief printmaking demo’ by Lani Zila representing ASiF’s new Young Artist Programs (YAP) featuring classes in a wide range of media for kids — now in session and to be continued this fall; a watercolor demo’ by Cheri Guerrette representing her popular painting classes for Adults and kids; and a clay art demo’ and Q & A session offered by instructor Claudia Jeffers’ Mud Hut program representing her year round series of Adult & Teen Hand building classes which feature instruction in a wide range of techniques through culturally diverse thematic course work.

This will be the second of three Summer Open House – Open Studio Night events at ASiF being held on the final Thursdays in June, July and August.

ASiF is located at 940 Idaho Maryland Road, in Grass Valley. The gallery is open Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. or by appointment. For more information go to http://www.asifstudios.com or call 530-274-7000.

Source: Artists’ Studio in the Foothills

Instructor Lani Zila prepares her Printmaking Demo' for ASiF's Summer Open House - Open Studio Night on Thursday, July 28 from 5 - 7 p.m.

Submitted photo