At first, Kimberlee Brown’s show, “Mountain Meditations” appears to be a series of gentle, watercolor-like landscapes. However, when one gets closer and becomes more absorbed, the viewer will find that these pieces are created with layers of hand-painted fabrics, previously painted by Brown, which are then assembled piece by piece.
“A large part of the joy that comes to me while creating my ‘mountainscapes’ is that I never know where it’s going to take me. I just play and experiment, and then something beautiful happens, and I am amazed and delighted. It’s a great way to live life in general.”
Brown has been creating art for as long as she can remember and has pursued many art forms including drawing, painting, photography, and even designing clothing. Much of her inspiration has come from nature.
Having learned to sew at a young age, she made many of her own clothes, building up a considerable stash of fabric. In her mid-thirties, she began to combine her artistic talents with these fabrics, eventually painting her own fabrics that she currently uses in her art.
‘Mountain Mediations’ will be shown at the Nevada City Winery Gallery from September 14 through October 15. An Opening Reception will be held on Friday, September 14 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.