At first, Kimberlee Brown’s show, “Mountain Meditations” appears to be a series of gentle, watercolor-like landscapes. However, when one gets closer and becomes more absorbed, the viewer will find that these pieces are created with layers of hand-painted fabrics, previously painted by Brown, which are then assembled piece by piece.

“A large part of the joy that comes to me while creating my ‘mountainscapes’ is that I never know where it’s going to take me. I just play and experiment, and then something beautiful happens, and I am amazed and delighted. It’s a great way to live life in general.”