Arena events fill the grandstands at the Nevada County Fair

This year's Nevada County Fair features a full line up of excitement and loud, crazy fun in the arena each night, including the all new Truck and Tractor Pulls, according to a release.

Wednesday night features the Flying U Extreme Rodeo, Thursday is the All Star All American Truck and Tractor Pulls, Friday and Saturday night showcases Monster Trucks and Tough Trucks, and Sunday night is the Destruction Derby.

The Flying U Extreme Rodeo, produced by Cotton Rosser and Flying U Rodeo Company, returns to the arena on Wednesday night with cowboys, bull riding, local barrel racing and a sky diver flying into the arena.

There will be a Coin Dig, which features 100 coins buried in the arena, where children 10 years and younger in the audience will be invited into the arena to dig for the coins. The cost to attend the Flying U Extreme Rodeo is $12 for adults and $8 for kids under 12.

Roaring into the arena on Thursday night is the new All Star All American Truck and Tractor Pulling Series. See five different pulling classes, including the multi-engine Outlaw Unlimited Tractors, the super modified 4-wheel drive trucks, and the street warrior local participation class. Ticket price includes a Meet and Greet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for kids 12 and under.

The All Star Monster Truck Tour, along with the Tough Truck Challenge, returns for two nights of high flying action on Friday and Saturday and features a brand-new lineup of monster trucks — Dragon Slayer, Kamikaze, Unnamed & Untamed, and Rat Attack! Watch as these four trucks do battle in a best trick competition, full throttle racing, and a freestyle throw down.

Plus, stock and modified tough trucks will be competing on both nights this year. A driver meet and greet is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and is included in the ticket price. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for kids under 12.

On Sunday, it's the Demolition Derby, presented by KNCO. This crowd favorite event features drivers putting their cars to the ultimate test by crashing, smashing, and ramming other vehicles while trying to keep their own vehicle running. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for kids 12 and under.

All arena events start at 7 p.m. Tickets to all arena events are available at NevadaCountyFair.com or at the arena box office at the fair. This year's Nevada County Fair is Wednesday through Sunday.

Source: Nevada County Fair