What do rock ‘n’ roll icons and at-risk animals have in common?
It’s all part of a fun, month-long campaign called, “April is for Animals” benefiting local nonprofit organization, Rational Animal and their philanthropic work supporting the Grass Valley and Nevada City Animal Shelter.
Now in its 21st year as an all-volunteer group, Rational Animal was founded in New York City by Susan Brandt who moved to Grass Valley in 2016.
The series kicked off on April 1 in the community café at BriarPatch Food Co-op with “Pet Rocks,” an exhibit of photography by Neal Preston of rock stars with their pets. Considered one of the best live concert photographers of all time, Preston has covered the world tours of megastars Led Zeppelin, Queen, Bruce Springsteen and other luminaries. Also, an accomplished photojournalist, Preston has shot stories and covers for many world-class magazines including Newsweek, Time, Rolling Stone and People Magazine.
A collection of images by Preston, in collaboration with the famous Morrison Hotel Gallery, will be on display at BriarPatch including Robert Plant, Nancy Wilson, Todd Rundgren, Kelly Rowland, Frank Zappa, Daryl Hall, Janet Jackson, Rod Stewart and more. Donations to Rational Animal will give donors a chance to win the entire exhibit, a unique collection that will be signed by Preston. “Artists with Animals” notecards of the collection will be available for sale at The Patch all month long.
“Rational Animal created this ‘Artists with Animals’ exhibit and notecards to help raise funds to support projects helping animal rescue in Grass Valley. The April fundraising events are a way for us to raise funds and have a community dialogue and plan for the future of the animal shelter,” said Brandt.
More events in April
On April 7, an opening reception will be held from 5 to 9 pm for the fine art exhibit, “Morrison Hotel: Proprietor’s Collection” at Nevada City Picture Framing & Gallery in Nevada City. Peter Blachley, KVMR DJ, music executive and founder of Morrison Hotel Gallery, the world’s leading gallery in the procurement of fine art music photography, premiere’s his iconic collection of fine art music photography for the public and presents the stories behind the images at the opening reception. The exhibit includes Rational Animal’s “Artists with Animals” collection of prints and the show will continue through the end of the month.
On April 8, “Critters & Cocktails, Singers & Songs” takes place at The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley. The brainchild of local singer-songwriter Mark Vieaux, along with Peter Blachley, this fundraiser celebrating the animal rescue community presents a variety of Nevada County songwriters presenting original music. Performers include:
• Ray Laflin and his band Dream & The Dreamer, are one of Nevada County’s most popular bands; Ray’s first solo album will be released later this Spring
• Grammy winner JB Eckl, who provided songs to two of Carlos Santana’s biggest selling albums, is seemingly endlessly recording new songs
• Mei Lin Heirendt, a rising star and violinist in Broken Compass Bluegrass
• Peter Blachley, vocalist and longtime music industry insider (Capitol Records, Morrison Hotel Gallery)
• Gary Bowman, multi-instrumentalist soon to release his 12th album of songs giving spotlight to nature is all its forms, animals especially
• Mark Vieaux, whose songs offer a fresh take on the world around us, will play songs from his new album, due this summer
Swazzle Puppet Studio’s coterie of animal puppets will provide humorous commentary throughout the evening.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.
Grass Valley Animal Shelter and beyond
Since 2020, Rational Animal has spearheaded improvements at the Grass Valley Animal Shelter (used by both Grass Valley and Nevada City) on Freeman Lane adjacent to the Wolf Creek Trail. The sponsorship goal is to increase visitation and animal adoptions. Grass Valley Police Department operates the facility to help the community with homeless animals, animals in crisis and wildlife in distress.
In recent years, community dollars and volunteers at Rational Animal have installed new signage on Freeman Lane, painted the exterior to make the shelter more inviting, updated landscaping, installed a safe outdoor space for cats called a “catio” and a hand painted mural featuring donor animals.
The April fundraisers will help Rational Animal create a new, beautiful entrance lobby space at the shelter with artwork, new lighting, furniture and fresh paint.
Long term goals are to secure a new location and new building.
“Ideally the community can help us find a new location with some acreage for parking and a dog park where volunteers will be happy to come and join the team of people helping homeless animals,” said Brandt.
“We’re keeping in our dreams an animal rescue ‘campus’ where companion animals can be rehabilitated for adoption, with a separate, quiet building that can take in injured wildlife and a classroom for teaching animal care.”
A lifelong passion for animals and a rock ‘n’ roll past
Susan Brandt’s love for animals goes way back.
“My parents were always rescuing animals on the side of the road,” she said.
To this day she keeps a 1950s thank you note to her grandmother from a grateful neighbor indebted for help finding a lost pet dog. A patch in her grandmother’s likeness is sewn onto all the handmade animal beds as part of Rational Animal’s “Mother’s Comfort Project.” Volunteers sponsored by Bright Futures for Youth hand sew and donate thousands of beds and toys to shelters in New York City and now Grass Valley.
From a young age, Brandt recalls making environmental posters and wearing ‘ban seal hunting’ buttons. Later, she studied marine biology in college but discovered science wasn’t her thing. So, she followed an international communications path to New York City where a life changing epiphany set her course. While doing her part to help plovers from getting run over, she realized her calling was to be a voice for at-risk animals. She started Rational Animal in 2002.
She met her future husband, Peter Blachley, while working at the Morrison Hotel Gallery. Blachley is a co-owner who founded the gallery in 2001 with former independent record store owner Richard Horowitz and music photographer Henry Diltz.
The gallery further sparked Brandt’s connections with famous photographers in the music industry and the curation of special collections of photography with celebrities and their pets to raise money for at-risk animals. The rest is herstory.
Get tickets at The Center for the Arts (https://thecenterforthearts.org/) and learn more at www.rational-animal.org.
On the Cover Nevada County songwriters will be performing original music at the Center for the Arts this Saturday, April 8, for the Critter & Cocktails, Singers and Songs: a benefit for Rational Animal. Featured are (left to right): Ray Laflin with Dream and the Dreamer, Mei Lin Heirendt of Broken Compass Bluegrass, Mark Vieaux, JB Eckl (Grammy winner with Santana), Peter Blachley, and Gary Bowman. | Jessica Annalee Photography