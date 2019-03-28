April artist of the month features ‘Festival of color: Landscapes and abstracts’ at Nevada City Winery
March 28, 2019
KNOW & GO
WHAT: April Artist of the Month Michelle Jewett
WHERE: Nevada City Winery, 321 Spring Street, Nevada City
WHEN: April 4 – 30, Sunday through Thursday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
INFO: Visit http://www.ncwinery.com or call 530-265-9463
Formally educated in structural and dynamics engineering, Michelle Jewett discovered her love for painting when she and her husband retired to Nevada City in 2009. She had dabbled in acrylics before retirement as a way to relieve stress from a demanding career.
Jewett began taking classes from various local artists and was inspired by their creativity. She was drawn to painting because she could create with vibrant colors. Eventually she started experimenting with different techniques and was hooked.
Jewett considers herself an "eclectic painter." She enjoys experimenting with acrylics and mixed media, such as collage, to create compositions with interesting colors and textural effects. Her collection of work includes abstracts, collage abstracts, landscapes, and still lifes.
Most recently she has started to explore acrylic pouring, which she has found appeals to her love of abstracts. She is intrigued by the organic and free form of a variety of pouring techniques. Pouring involves chemistry and physics, which speaks to the engineer in her.
The April exhibit "Festival of Color: Landscapes and Abstracts," at Nevada City Winery will include several new works. Among the new work will be Jewett's most recent exploration of acrylic pouring.
Nevada City Winery is located at 321 Spring Street in Nevada City. Hours are Sunday through Thursday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information visit http://www.ncwinery.com or call 530-265-9463.
