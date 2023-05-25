ANTSY_AIRSCREAMER_2023-819x1024

Antsy McClain fronts the highly energetic and popular Trailerpark Troubadours performing Thursday, May 25, at Miners Foudry

 Submitted photo

Get ready for a high energy, sometimes hysterical look at living in America as the hands-down, all-around good time group, Antsy McClain & The Trailer Park Troubadours return to Miners Foundry Thursday, May 25 at 8 p.m.

“We like to tell folks to leave their problems at the door,” said front man Antsy McClain. ‘“And when you go back out there, they’re going to be gone or a lot smaller.”