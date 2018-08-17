Another round of Mai Tai’s: Off Broadstreet’s new play gets extended another weekend

INFO: For further information or for show reservations, call Off Broadstreet at 530-265-8686 or 530-478-1213 or visit the website at http://www.offbroadstreet.com .

WHEN: 8:15 p.m. Friday & Saturday. The last show will be on Sept. 1

Due to overwhelming response and many sold-out evenings, Off Broadstreet will extend "Strollin' & Twistin' at the Mai Tai" for one additional weekend, now closing on Sept. 1, according to a release.

In "Strollin & Twistin at the Mai Tai," two brothers plan to market the "Baby Boomer" experience of the 1950s and 1960s to all the "rich Boomer tourists." Enlisting the help of their somewhat square sister and two of her former college vocal students, they create a floor show act called "Strollin' and Twistin."

The result is wonderful music from the "Golden Age of American Bandstand."

In "Strollin & Twistin at the Mai Tai," Off Broadstreet regulars Jay Barker ("DiLuca's Pizza" and "Songbird Christmas") and Kelly Nevius ("Forever Plaid" and "Who The Hell is Holly Miller?") are joined by Rebekah Martino, Kristen DeKowzan and Tasa Proberts (all three from "Sweet Nothin's").

With inventive choreography by Tina Marie Kelly and a varied collection of all your favorite songs of the period, including hits by Bobby Vinton, Elvis, The Platters, Jerry Lee Lewis, The Righteous Brothers, The Chiffons, The Beatles, The McGuire Sisters and many more, this talented cast will take you on nostalgic journey to "The Golden Age of American Bandstand" (1955-1965).

"Strollin & Twistin at the Mai Tai" has laughs and great music and is suitable for all ages.

Pre-show entertainment is provided by Chris Crockett beginning one hour before show time for all performances. For further information or for show reservations, call Off Broadstreet at 530-265-8686 or 530-478-1213 or visit the website at http://www.offbroadstreet.com.

Source: Off Broadstreet