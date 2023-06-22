Dubbed the “Sundance of the Sierra” and recently named #9 film festival by USA Today’s 10Best, the 23rd annual Nevada City Film Festival (NCFF) kicks off early this year, arriving to downtown Nevada City, next Friday, June 23, and running through Sunday, June 25.

Best known for its fun, festive environment, and award-winning programming of international, independent short, and feature-length films, NCFF will screen 70 films and welcome over 40 visiting filmmakers to the three-day festival. In addition to participating in Q&As following each program, some filmmakers will also lead a handful of free workshops on horror filmmaking, the ethics of documentaries, episodic filmmaking, and demystifying the Screen Actors Guild (SAG).