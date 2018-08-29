Announcing the special guests for the Nevada City Film Festival

TICKETS: Early Bird Festival Passes (ends Saturday, Sept. 1) $59 includes all films at certain locations, VR, After Dark Parties, reserved seating and complimentary membership. Festival Passes: $89/$79. Individual screenings tickets: $11 for general admission/$9 students, seniors (62+), military, NCFF members. Sunday Night’s Double Feature at the Nevada Theatre: $10 adult/$8 student/senior/NCFF member for single screening or $15/$13 for both. Advance tickets available online at http://www.nevadacityfilmfestival.com , by phone at 530-362-8601, and in person at NCFF Office, 110 Union Street, Nevada City, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. During the Festival tickets are available at each venues location and NCFF HQ.

In a world that is rapidly growing and evolving, the role of independent film and film festivals has never been more important than right now.

In addition to entertaining audiences, film festivals bring people together to watch stories that break boundaries, explore new cultures, and celebrate diversity and creativity. The directors, actors, cinematographers, screenwriters, sound designers and so many others, are the creators who bring life, culture, and art to our eager eyes, and as the audience, we have the important job to receive, process and learn from them.

Next week, starting on Sept. 7 and running through Sept. 14, the 18th annual Nevada City Film Festival will bring over seventy award-winning short and feature length films, along with thirty-five filmmakers, to Nevada City. These filmmakers will participate in panels and audience Q&A's, while some will lead classroom discussions at local schools or work with local organizations on film projects.

"What makes a film festival truly festival, is that interaction with and access to filmmakers," said festival director Jesse Locks. "Our job is to create the space for audiences and filmmakers to meet and forum. That's where the magic lies."

Opening night

The festival kicks off with the much anticipated opening night film, "The Man Who Killed Hitler And Then The Bigfoot," Friday, Sept. 7, at the historic Nevada Theatre.

Sam Elliott ("Tombstone," "Road House," "Big Lebowski") stars as a legendary World War II veteran who many years ago assassinated Adolf Hitler — an incredible secret that he's frustratingly unable to share with the world.

One day, just as he's coming to terms with rounding out his life, Calvin gets a visit from the FBI and The Royal Canadian Mounted Police. They need him to take out Bigfoot.

This wondrous feature debut from writer/director Robert D. Krzykowski features visual effects by celebrated two-time Academy Award Winner Douglas Trumbull ("2001: A Space Odyssey," "Blade Runner"), who also co-produced alongside the great John Sayles ("Eight Men Out") and Lucky McKee ("The Woman").

A fantastical discourse on the melancholia of old age and a singular blast of entertaining wit, "The Man Who Killed Hitler And Then The Bigfoot" also stars Aidan Turner ("Poldark," "The Hobbit" trilogy), Caitlin FitzGerald (Showtime's "Masters of Sex"), Ron Livingston ("Office Space") and Larry Miller ("Seinfeld").

Comedian and actor Larry Miller ("Best in Show," "For Your Consideration," "A Mighty Wind"), will moderate what promises to be a lively discussion with director Robert Krzykowski, along with Skywalker Sound's Jonathan Greber (supervising sound editor) and Stephen Urata (re-recording mixer).

Other notable filmmakers joining the week's festivities include: Director Jason Lester, of "High Resolution," a feature-length adaptation of Tao Lin's critically acclaimed novel "Taipei," starring Ellie Bamber ("Nocturnal Animals," "The Nutcracker") and Justin Chon ("Gook," "21 & Over").

Director Sally Rubin of "Hillbilly," a compelling documentary that examines the cultural stereotype of the people of Appalachia and how that has affected America's relationship with its rural communities.

Producer Jed Riffe of "The Long Shadow," about two daughters of the South who look beyond their white privilege to discover a history that's been hidden; exposing the long and shockingly powerful reach of Southern politics — from slavery through to today's racial imbalance.

Director Jilann Spitzmiller and editor Alessandra Khalsa of "Meow Wolf: Origin Story," the fascinating story about of the infamous Santa Fe art collective of the same name.

Resident Filmmakers

A new initiative of the Film Festival this year is the Filmmaker Residency which aims to bring filmmakers from communities with historic ties to Nevada City, placing special emphasis on engaging Native and Asian American filmmakers, to participate in a four to six week cross-cultural exchange with Nevada County residents.

Filmmakers were nominated by other festivals including Sundance and Tribeca, along with organizations such as the American Film Institute and Women in Film, and selected by NCFF and residency director, Karin Chien.

"This is a dream come true partnership with NCFF. In the awe-inspiring beauty of Nevada County, we are proud to create a brand new Filmmaker Residency founded on the principle of honoring creative practice and community engagement equally," said Chien. "I couldn't be more thrilled to invite two groundbreaking voices in independent film for our inaugural Residency — Native American writer/director Blackhorse Lowe and Asian American writer/director Christina Choe."

Lowe is known for narrative films set on the Navajo reservation that explore the pull between Navajo tradition and contemporary non-Navajo ways. His films have premiered at Sundance and Tribeca Film Festival, among other festivals.

He will screen his mesmerizing feature film "Chasing the Light," at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at the Onyx Theatre. He will also be working with the Nisenan on how to capture and document the oral histories of their elders.

Choe is an American filmmaker whose 2011 short film, "I am John Wayne," won the Grand Jury Prize at the Slamdance Film Festival and screened at dozens of festivals around the world including NCFF.

Her feature film debut, "Nancy," a psychodrama starring Andrea Riseborough, Ann Dowd, John Leguizamo, and Steve Buscemi, recently had its world premiere in the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, where Choe was awarded the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award, which recognizes outstanding screenwriting. During NCFF Choe will screen her film "Nancy," at 4:25 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, at the Onyx Theatre and also lead a free screenwriting seminar.

"We wait all year for this moment, when we can finally share our hometown with these filmmakers," said Locks. "And in return, they share some of the most inspiring and fascinating stories with us."

Source: Nevada City Film Festival