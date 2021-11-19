Annette Dunklin: Graced by music

My daughter Eva’s father and I have been taking her to InConcert Sierra’s offerings at the Seventh Day Adventist Church since her late music teacher, Anna Gold, encouraged us to do so when Eva was five years old. We followed her advice with trepidation. How could we expect such a small person to sit still and be quiet through an entire performance?

Anna wisely told us to bring colored pencils, paper and a clipboard. With luck, we sat next to an artist who brought her own art supplies to draw the musicians as they played. Our biggest concern in those days was the rustling of papers as Eva shifted in her seat and changed colors from the box of pencils, but nobody ever seemed to mind. Eva listened intently while eagerly awaiting intermission when home-baked cookies, brownies, and cakes were served.

It was a fantastic beginning to a childhood and early adulthood filled with live classical music. In the lobby after the concerts we would meet the musicians, often on their way to or from Davies Symphony Hall in San Francisco. They told us how much they loved coming to Nevada County, in no small part due to the kindness of their hosts. We were seeing world-class musical performances in our own back yard, multiple times a year.

Now 18, Eva recently accompanied me to InConcert’s first live musical offering since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down live performances in March of 2020.

On Sunday, Oct. 17, the InConcert administration required proof of vaccination to enter the hall at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, where people sat slightly distanced from each other, making it feel safe to be in a large group. The two front rows, highly coveted seats, were cordoned off to give more space between the audience and the musicians.





We settled in, and the magic began. We were treated to the internationally known ensemble, Les Violons du Roy, featuring Avi Avital on mandolin, playing live for the first time in two years.

We experienced the joy of finally being with others and listening in-person to the refined musicality of this group. I and others had similar responses of simultaneous laughter and tears. The exceptional performance brought together the powerful convergence of an audience hungry for performers and performers hungry for an audience.

The dynamics of this 15-piece string ensemble were stunning. In a program featuring alternating works by Bach and Vivaldi, waves of luscious sound surged powerfully, the double bass ringing almost like a pipe organ in the strength of its low note expressions, and quieted to velvety softness, interweaving melodic lines played by violins, violas and cellos in exquisite tandem. The care and precision in each musician’s playing added up to something hard to put into words, a kind of sonic perfection that characterized the performance of each piece.

Between compositions, audience members could be seen gazing around at each other in awe.

Avi Avital, who arranged three of the five pieces to feature mandolin, preceded each one with a sharp intake of breath, giving the sense that every cell of his body was poised to engage with every nuance of the music. He regularly rose from his seat while playing, energetically making eye contact with the conductor and other string players, before settling into his highly charged virtuosic expressions.

After the performance ended, I found myself thinking about what is required of a musician to reach this level of playing and performance: the art of deep listening, being able to know one’s own part well enough to play it while also following the vision of the conductor and listening carefully to others. The challenges a musician encounters around learning a piece, both technically and emotionally, and the many, many hours of practice required to bring a composition to performance level.

I thought of how music had brought us together, despite varying (sometimes opposite) views on local and world events. How the artists, through individual attention, the fruition of years of practice, and their combined vision of beauty, created an inspired and spectacular performance. Leaving the InConcert venue, I felt creatively and spiritually nourished, uplifted, and hopeful. I was filled with a sense of awe and possibility.

Eva and I are looking forward to InConcert Sierra’s next offering of the world-renowned pianist Christopher Taylor who will play at the Seventh Day Adventist Church on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 2 p.m. To learn more, visit InConcertSierra.org.

Annette Dunklin lives in Nevada City