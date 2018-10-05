Ann Wright: Jazz up the garden with ornamental grasses

Thinking of a soft jazz melody, the sight of grasses swaying in the breeze offers a sense of peace and calm as the season changes. As tiny flowers on grass stems glow with late summer and fall color, these beautiful plants can "jazz up" a garden landscape.

Grasses are not just for lawns. Ornamental grasses and grassy-type plants are useful in gardens as ground cover; they add texture and color to borders and perennial gardens with the benefit of providing food and shelter for birds and beneficial insects. Tall plants in the grass family can be grown to create privacy screens; some are suited to be used as fillers in otherwise bare, drab landscapes.

With hundreds of grassy-type plants from which to choose, a basic understanding may help home gardeners select grasses to accent gardens.

Sedges, grasses and rushes are three families of grass-like plants, and out of the three families, ornamental grasses are known to have the showiest flowers. There is a little mnemonic that helps learn distinguishing characteristics between types of grassy plants: "sedges have edges, rushes are round, and grasses have knees that bend to the ground."

Sedges are plants that fall largely among the genus Carex. Many sedges have a sort of triangular or three-edged stem toward the flower, hence the term "edges."

Rushes on the other hand, have pithy, round stems without joints. Rushes are perennial and fall in the genus Juncus.

Grasses consist of thousands of plants world-wide that are distinguished by hollow, round stems with knobby joints or "knees" along the stem. The California Native Plant Society reports that about 80 percent of California's native grasses are perennial, the rest are annual.

Weather specific grasses

Grasses are further characterized as cool-season or warm-season plants.

Cool season grasses flower in the spring and grow best in northern and costal climates where summers are mild. These types of grasses thrive during the fall and early spring and may be green year round in some climates unless the temperatures fall consistently below freezing.

Some examples of cool season grasses include blue wild rye (Elymus glaucus), California oatgrass (Danthonia californica) and California melic grass. Calamagrostis, Fescue and Carex are other examples of cool season grasses.

Warm season grasses perform best in climates where summers are hot and dry with mild winters. During the winter, warm season grasses may go dormant and lose their green color when soil temperatures fall below 50-55 degrees Fahreheit.

A common native warm-season perennial bunch grass is deergrass (Muhlenbergia rigens). Other examples include Miscanthus, Molinia, Panicum and Pennisetum species.

Warm season grasses can also be planted in fall in our climate, before the plant goes into winter dormancy. The lovely fall foliage and dried flower stems may continue to accent the garden into the winter months.

The flowering part of the grass, or inflorescence adds color, shape and striking focal points amidst other plants. Grasses have showy, shimmery plumes, bottlebrush-like spikes, and silky sort of hair-like flowers which add to the beauty of the garden.

Some grasses also grow to a significant height which must be taken into consideration when selecting plants — identify how big the plant will grow so it won't block other plants or irritate the neighbors.

There are up to 10,000 species of grasses in the world — the California Native Grasslands Association (https://www.cnga.org) indicates that over 300 species of grasses are found in California, representing about 40 percent of California's total native plant species. Many of these species are endangered — the decline in native grasses and grasslands is attributed to intensive cultivation, over grazing and introduction of nonnative species which choke out native plants.

The Plant Right website (https://plantright.org) lists three grasses considered invasive and potentially harmful to the garden environment and should be avoided: green fountain grass (Pennisetum setaceum), Mexican feather grass (Stipa/Nassella tenuissima), and pampas grass (Cortaderia selloana).

Sales & workshops

To learn more about native grasses and perhaps find a favorite to jazz up your gardens, plan to attend the Redbud Chapter of the California Native Plant Society plant sale from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, for the general public with the member appreciation sale from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The sale is at the parking area of the North Star house in Grass Valley (12075 Auburn Road).

Offered will be a huge variety of native plants for sale, as well as California Native Plant Society members to help us learn how to heal the land with native plants. Check the website for more details (http://www.redbud-cnps.org).

Master Gardeners will be in attendance at the California Native Plant Society plant sale as well. Stop by and say hello and check out our special pollinator display.

There are still a few Master Gardener workshops this fall — come learn about "Landscaping with Native Trees" from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 27, at the Demonstration Garden on the Nevada Irrigation District Business grounds, 1036 West Main St. in Grass Valley, and the final workshop of the season, "The Art and Science of Pruning Fruit Trees", offered from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 10, at the Grass Valley Elk's Lodge, 109 South School St. in Grass Valley.

For more information call the hotline at 530-273-0919 or check out the website at http://www.ncmg.ucanr.org.

Ann Wright is a Nevada County Master Gardener.