Grab your family, including your furry dog-kid, and have a fun time here at AnimalSave. A Furry, Furry Fest, an outdoor event at the AnimalSave Center on Sunday, June 11, will be open to the public and their well-behaved, leashed dogs. We’ll have music, food, games, information, and a great raffle.

Steve, Sandy and Richard, with the Real McCoy, will be entertaining us with music and karaoke.