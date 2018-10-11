And the winner is … — Draft Horse Classic award winners

Awards for the 32nd annual Draft Horse Classic, held Sept. 21-23 at the Nevada County Fairgrounds in Grass Valley, have been announced, according to a release.

Mark Sparrow of Eldora, Iowa judged the Draft Horse classes, which took place during the six performances over the three day event.

Almost 40 draft horse exhibitors — traveling from California, Oregon, Idaho, Washington and British Columbia — competed at the show for nearly $40,000 in premium awards.

The winner of the Ultimate Hitch Award was Rees Family Belgians of Elk, Wash.

Crystal Newborn of Top Hand Ranch, Elverta, Calif., won the Susan Parnell High Point Award.

The Teamster of the Year Award was presented to Nattie Book of Mudslinger Ranch, Durham, Calif..

The Top Hand Ranch Teamster Award went to Jeff Shinn of Shinn Ranch Percherons, Livermore, Calif.; and Jeron Schubert of Rees Family Belgians, Elk, Wash., won the Youth of the Show award.

More than 800 entries were entered in the Harvest Fair, including wreaths, fresh fruits and vegetables, produce characters, jellies and jams, and baked goods. In the scarecrow division, the People's Choice award went to Pamela Roschke.

The Best of Show winner at Art at the Classic, which featured more than 50 artists, was Lynn Maderich for "Early Morning at the Horse Show."

The People's Choice award went to Shirley Isola for "Winner's Strut."

A complete list of 2018 Draft Horse Classic awards, as well as all the Harvest Fair winners, is on the Nevada County Fairgrounds website at NevadaCountyFair.com.

The 2019 Draft Horse Classic is scheduled for Sept. 20-22. Tickets will go on sale May 1, 2019.

Visit NevadaCountyFair.com for more information.

Source: Nevada County Fairgrounds