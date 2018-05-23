Ancient sounds in modern dress — Vân-Ánh Vanessa Võ comes to Camptonville

Prepare to be mesmerized by the extraordinary beauty of Vanessa Võ's musical explorations. This unique Vietnamese musician, now a Bay Area resident, performs a blend of traditional folk and contemporary composition.

Her technical mastery extends to the dàn Tranh, a 16-string zither, the bamboo xylophone known as the T'rung, the single-string dan Bau, and her own thrilling vocals. She is an Emmy Award winner for her soundtrack to the documentary "Bolinao 52" and an Academy Award nominee for her soundtrack to the film "Daughter of Danang."

Vanessa Võ has recorded with the incomparable Kronos Quartet and has been a featured artist at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center in New York as well as the London Olympic Festival in 2012.

Not only will she be in Camptonville as part of artistic director Terry Riley's Sri Moonshine Music Series, but Riley and she will spend some time jamming in that improvisatory mode the maestro does so compellingly.

Vanessa Võ's music is so beautiful, so brilliant, and so accessible and yet unlike anything you have ever experienced. She strikes a chord deep in your heart and you will not leave this incredible evening unmoved. Her music was described on NPR's "All Things Considered" as "bluesy."

"The music is rhythmically compelling, it weaves a story through the notes; a walk in mysterious woods or whatever the imagination can conjure up," wrote critic Molly Sheredan. "Võ draws a strong connection between American jazz and the improvisation involved in traditional Vietnamese music."

The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 2, at Camptonville Performing Arts Center. Tickets are available at BriarPatch Coop and brownpapertickets.com.

John Deaderick is a theatre artist and the author of "Make Sweet the Minds of Men: Early Opera and Tragic Catharsis," available at Amazon.com.