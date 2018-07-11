Ancient China through readings from ‘The Battle of Chibi (Red Cliffs)’ in Nevada City

One way to understand and appreciate an old civilization, such as China, is through the lens of its written word, its classical literature. Through stories, based on facts, a people, their culture and evolution are revealed.

On Saturday, July 21, at 2 p.m. at the Madelyn Helling Library in Nevada City, Hock G. Tjoa, a scholar and author of Chinese literature and actor of community theatre, presents readings from his book, "The Battle Chibi (Red Cliffs)," which he translated from chapters of the famed and voluminous Chinese novel, "Romance of the Three Kingdoms," which was written in the 15 century A.D., about the third century China, when the Han Dynasty fell.

Movies, television series and computer games have been created from this novel. The war action movie, "Red Cliff," by Chinese director John Woo, debuted in 2008.

In addition to "The Battle of Chibi (Red Cliffs)," Hock is the author of "Agamemnon Must Die," "The Chinese Spymaster" and "The Ninja and the Diplomat." He has also written two plays, "The Ingenious Judge Dee" and "Heaven is High and the Emperor Far Away."

He is active in local writing groups, including the Sierra Writers, and encourages students in middle and high schools to develop a propensity to write.

For more information, visit Hock's blog at http://hockgtjoa.blogspot.com. This reading is presented by Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra's Cultural Enrichment Program and donations are gladly accepted.

Visit http://www.catsweb.org for more on Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra.

Jeannie Wood is the director of Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra.