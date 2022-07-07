‘Analog and unadorned:’ Sierra Storytelling Festival captivates at the North Columbia Schoolhouse

Analog and unadorned, audiences are captivated by these open-hearted storytelling artists who are continuing the deep human oral tradition of sharing stories that transcend time.



For a remarkable 35 years, volunteers welcomed the best tellers in the nation to the shaded amphitheater behind the 145-year-old North Columbia Schoolhouse.

Poet and teller Steve Sanfield moved to this rural haven and launched the festival. It has survived fires, the passing of Steve and other great tellers, the changes in the arts and media. Today it thrives by bringing tellers from all over California and from our many diverse cultures to delight and inspire the dedicated audience that comes from all over Northern California and beyond.

Families arrive by car-full with picnic lunches and grab a glass of organic wine or one of Holly’s famous brownies before settling down in the quiet amphitheater. Sheep call to each other as hawks fly above while stories take listeners on journeys to West Africa, China and Souix country. Analog and unadorned, audiences are captivated by these open-hearted storytelling artists who are continuing the deep human oral tradition of sharing stories that transcend time.

The Sierra Storytelling Festival has always been a champion of culture, and Angela Lloyd, Michael D. McCarty, Alicia Retes, Antonio Sacre, Linda Yemoto and special guest Obo Martin are continuing that diversity as the tellers for 2022.

The festival takes place the second weekend in July on July 8 and 9 with events Friday afternoon and all day Saturday. Audiences can buy tickets for a single event or for the entire weekend.

More information, sponsorship opportunities and volunteer application are online at http://www.sierrastorytellingfestival.org .

Michael D. McCarty has worked in California prisons as part of the Arts In Corrections program teaching inmates how to find, develop and tell their stories. Michael has told professionally since 1992, and this will be his first year at Sierra Storytelling.



Michael D. McCarty

Michael D. McCarty has worked in California prisons as part of the Arts In Corrections program teaching inmates how to find, develop and tell their stories. His life has been one heaven of a story: student activist, Black Panther, U.S. Army soldier, martial arts instructor, acupuncturist, storyteller, husband, father, crazy friend. Michael has told professionally since 1992, and this will be his first year at Sierra Storytelling.

Antonio Sacre's tales of growing up bilingually in a Cuban and Irish-American household have inspired children worldwide to gather their own family stories and become storytellers themselves.



Antonio Sacre

Antonio Sacre opens his mouth and releases stories, as if butterflies of stories were able to fly. His tales of growing up bilingually in a Cuban and Irish-American household have inspired children worldwide to gather their own family stories and become storytellers themselves. Antonio has been telling stories for 25 years in 13 countries, and in 45 states. He’s happy to be back on the Sierra stage.

Angela Lloyd

Angela Lloyd may tell a familiar story; however, the furniture will have moved and the contents of the drawers shifted. She is a one-woman band on washboard. Her performances are a whimsical braid of poetry, story, and song accompanied by autoharp, baritone ukulele, spoon, and bell. In 2013 she received the National Storytelling Network Circle of Excellence Oracle Award. Angela has graced the Sierra stage many times.

Linda Yemoto

For over 30 years, as a naturalist with the East Bay Regional Park District, Linda was known as “Ranger Linda” to thousands of Bay Area school children and families. Realizing the power of storytelling to enliven her interpretive programs, she was forever hooked. This inspired her to chair the Bay Area Storytelling Festival for 30 years. 2022 will be her first year on the Sierra stage.

Alicia Retes brings Native stories to life. Alicia — part Mayo and Yaqui — is a multifaceted interpretive artisan, naturalist, and storytelling musician. This summer will be her first at the North Columbia Schoolhouse.



Alicia Retes

Alicia Mary Retes brings Native stories to life. Alicia — part Mayo and Yaqui — is a multifaceted interpretive artisan, naturalist, and storytelling musician. As the former Education Director at the Museum of the American Indian in Novato, she shares her knowledge about the Coast Miwok people and sings original trilingual songs in English, Spanish, and Coast Miwok. This summer will be her first at the North Columbia Schoolhouse.

Obo Martin

A true troubadour and fairytale folklorist, Obo Martin is best known for his humor and often sentimental storytelling. His true tall tales of the great unknown will tickle the funny bone and pluck on the heart strings. Obo performed on the main stage at the Oregon Country Fair in 2019 and we are thrilled to have him as this year’s special guest teller.

Know & GO WHAT: 35th Annual Sierra Storytelling Festival WHEN: July 8-9, 2022 WHERE: Historic North Columbia Schoolhouse, 17894 Tyler Foote Rd. Nevada City TICKETS: $5.00-$98.00, Individual tickets and Festival Passes available online at http://www.sierrastorytellingfestival.org , at the door or by phone (530) 265-2826

Source: The North Columbia Schoolhouse