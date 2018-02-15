An intimate afternoon of Baroque with renowned harpist Bridget Kibbey in Grass Valley

INFO: For more information, please contact InConcert Sierra at 530-273-3990 or visit us online at http://www.inconcertsierra.org .

TICKETS: $35 for general admission. Tickets are available by phone at 530-273-3990, online at http://www.inconcertsierra.org (ticketing fees will apply) and in person at BriarPatch Co-op in Grass Valley or at the door on the day of the concert.

Regarded as perhaps the greatest composer of all time, Johann Sebastian Bach is reimagined and elevated to new levels by the skillful fingers of harpist Bridget Kibbey. Accompanied by early-music violinist Siwoo Kim and recorder-player Priscilla Herreid, the trio will also perform works of Telemann, De Lassus, and Merula on Sunday in Grass Valley as part of InConcert Sierra's Third Sunday Series.

Kibbey has gained a reputation on the world stage for showcasing the broad range of her instrument through multiple-genre performances — drawing diverse audiences through new collaborations and platforms.

The "Renaissance to Baroque Project," featuring Kim and Herreid, is her latest partnership. The program features J.S. Bach's "Toccata and Fugue in D minor," "G Minor Sonata for Flute/Clavier," "Cello Suite 2 in D minor," "Trio Sonata for Organ: Allegro" and more. It also includes Orlando De Lassus' "Susanne un jour," and Georg Philipp Telemann's "Recorder Sonata in C" from Essercii musici, among others.

Kibbey is a recipient of the prestigious Avery Fisher Career Grant, the Classical Recording Foundation's Young Artist Award, a 2015 Salon de Virtuosi Grant, and the only harpist to win a position with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center. She tours internationally as concerto soloist, recitalist, and collaborator with some of today's most compelling artists.

Kibbey is featured annually with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, is a principal artist with Camerata Pacifica in California, and has appeared as featured soloist and chamber artist at the Bravo! Vail, Chamber Music Northwest, Bridgehampton, Aspen, Bay Chamber Festivals, Pelotas, Savannah Music Festival, and more.

Priscilla Herreid plays early oboes and recorder with Trinity Baroque Orchestra, The Handel + Haydn Society, The Sebastians, Boston Baroque, and Tempesta di Mare, to name just a few. She received her master's degree from The Juilliard School, where she was a member of the inaugural class of Juilliard Historical Performance and a baroque oboe student of Gonzalo Ruiz.

Siwoo Kim is an "incisive" and "compelling" (The New York Times) violinist who plays with "stylistic sensitivity and generous tonal nuance" (Chicago Tribune). Siwoo performs as a soloist and chamber musician and is also the founding co-artistic director of VIVO Music Festival in his hometown of Columbus, Ohio.

Tickets to their Sunday performance are $35 for general admission. There are a limited number of youth passes free to those ages 5-17 (please call InConcert Sierra in advance to arrange).

There will be a 1:15 p.m. pre-concert forum, followed by the 2 p.m. performance. The concert will be at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 12889 Osborne Hill Road, in Grass Valley.

