An evening with the Dixon’s at Off Broadstreet Cabaret Dessert Theatre in Nevada City

After two sell-out nights last month at the Lake Wildwood Clubhouse, Jed and Heather Dixon are bringing an evening of entertainment to Off Broadstreet Cabaret Dessert Theatre in Nevada City for two nights only.

Since his debut on the Off Broadstreet stage in the 2010 productions of "TheBe-Bop Stop" and "The Andrews Brothers," Jed has endeared himself to many audiences, appearing in numerous popular productions, including "The Memory Chest" in which he performed uncanny vocal impersonations of several iconic performers like Roy Orbison, Elvis, Johnny Mathis, Elton John and Sammy Davis Jr.

With his dynamic vocal repertoire now grown to include operatic favorites performed by Andrea Bocelli, Jed has fashioned a 90-minute evening of fun, comedy and song. Joined by his wife Heather, Jed has brought his Wildwood Show to Off Broadstreet to share with his many fans here for two magical nights.

Pre-show entertainment is provided by Chris Crockett beginning one hour before show time for both performances. For further information or for show reservations, please call Off Broadstreet at 530-265-8686 or 530-478-1213 or visit the Off Broadstreet website at http://www.offbroadstreet.com.