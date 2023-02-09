LeoKottke-PRO-020923

The Center for the Arts is pleased to welcome acoustic guitarist Leo Kottke to the Marisa Funk Theater on February 10. Leo Kottke has performed for five decades, setting the highest standard for acoustic finger-picked guitar. He was born in Athens, Georgia, and was raised in twelve different states, allowing him to absorb a variety of musical influences. As a child, he flirted with both violin and trombone, before abandoning Stravinsky for the guitar at age 11.

After adding a love for the country-blues of Mississippi John Hurt to the music of John Phillip Sousa and Preston Epps, Kottke joined the Navy while underage, to be underwater, and eventually lost some hearing shooting at lightbulbs in the Atlantic while serving on the USS Halfbeak, a diesel submarine.