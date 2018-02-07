An evening with Elayne Boosler

INFO: For more information call the Box Office at 530-885-0156 or visit http://www.livefromauburn.com .

Comedian/writer/animal activist Elayne Boosler, already named one of Comedy Central's "Greatest 100 Stand-up Comedians of All Time," has just also been named by Rolling Stone Magazine as one of Rolling Stone's "50 Best Stand-up Comics of All Time." Beginning July 2017, she can be seen weekly on the CNN Comedy Series "The History of Comedy."

She will be performing her next show at 8 p.m. Friday at the State Theatre in Auburn.

Boosler is best known for her thoughtful and feisty socially conscious humor, and her love of baseball and animals.

For over 40 years, she has appeared on seemingly every talk show ever on TV, has written and starred in five of her own one-hour Showtime stand-up comedy specials, written and directed two movies for Cinemax, appeared regularly on HBO's "Comic Relief," and on "Politically Incorrect" with Bill Maher over 30 times.

For years, she has done TV and radio baseball color commentary, and sung the National Anthem and/or thrown out a first pitch. She hosts numerous fundraisers across the country for worthy animal organizations every year.

She has toured Africa and the Middle East for our troops, and makes it a point to do benefits that fundraise for our veterans.

She has traveled the world doing stand-up from Las Vegas to the London Palladium to the White House Press Correspondent's Dinner, to clubs and theaters everywhere. She has performed for the Queen of England as well as the president and Congress at Ford's Theater.

Bossler has been involved in hands-on animal rescue and advocacy since 1996, and in 2001 founded, and runs, her own nationwide and beyond, all-species animal rescue and advocacy non-profit organization, (Elayne Boosler's) Tails of Joy.

Tails of Joy has saved thousands of animals, made life better for thousands more, and advocates for better treatment of all animals throughout the world.

Her fashion philosophy: "If you're not covered in dog hair, your life is empty."