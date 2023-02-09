NewberryVerch-PRO-020923

Newberry and Verch will perform together at the Miners Foundry on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

 Provided photo

Fans of traditional music are in for a special treat when the incomparable Newberry and Verch take the stage at Miners Foundry Wednesday, February 15.

The Canadian born and 2020 JUNO Award Nominee, April Verch is well known in the traditional music community following more than two decades of touring. Teamed up with the Ozark’s Joe Newberry, a frequent guest on A Home Prairie Companion, the duo bring an evening of song and storytelling sure to entertain.