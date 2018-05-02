An evening of jazz: Pop/jazz vocalist Madeleine Peyroux in concert with New Orleans based singer-songwriter Carsie Blanton Monday at The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley

TICKETS: Reserved Seating — $58 members, $64 general public. General Admission Prospector Lounge — $38 members, $44 general public. Tickets at: The Center for the Arts Box Office or by calling 530-274-8384 ext 14, BriarPatch Food Coop – 530-272-5333, or online at http://www.thecenterforthearts.org

WHERE: The Center for the Arts, 314 W. Main St., Grass Valley

WHO: The Center for the Arts presents

With her dusky, lyrical style, and affinity for reinterpreting classics, Madeleine Peyroux is a highly acclaimed, internationally recognized artist.

Emerging in her teens as a street-busking performer in Paris' Latin Quarter, Peyroux carved out her own distinctive stylistic niche that balances a modern sensibility with a respect for older vocal traditions.

Born in Athens, Georgia in 1973, Peyroux grew up in Southern California and Brooklyn before moving to Paris with her mother at age 13. It was there that Peyroux began singing, inspired by the street musicians of Paris' Latin Quarter.

By 1989, she was performing as a member of the old-timey jazz band the Riverboat Shufflers.

Around age 16, she joined another vintage-inspired ensemble, the Lost & Wandering Blues & Jazz Band, and spent several years touring Europe performing jazz standards by such legends as Fats Waller, Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, and others.

Peyroux eventually caught the ear of Atlantic Records A&R man Yves Beauvais, who signed her to a recording contract.

Recommended Stories For You

In 1996, she released her debut album, "Dreamland." Featuring a lineup of top-level New York jazz musicians the album showcased Peyroux's genre-crossing approach to standards from the 1920s and '30s.

Although Peyroux continued to tour and perform live, it took another eight years for her to finish her follow-up, 2004's "Careless Love." Working with producer Larry Klein at Rounder Records, Peyroux expanded her approach to include a more contemporary, stylistically wide-ranging set of covers.

In 2016, Peyroux celebrated 20 years as a recording artist with the release of her seventh studio album, "Secular Hymns."

One of her most eclectic albums to date, the album featured a mix of soul, jazz, blues, and dub sounds, including covers of songs by Townes Van Zandt, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Willie Dixon, Linton Kwesi Johnson, and others.

She then reunited with longtime producer Klein for 2018s "Anthem," which was named after the Leonard Cohen song covered on the album.

Opening the show is vocalist Carsie Blanton. Raised on a commune in rural Virginia, Blanton grew up listening to artists like Leonard Cohen and John Prine, and began taking piano lessons at age six.

As Lilith Fair-era singer-songwriters like Sheryl Crow and Ani DiFranco emerged during her preteens, Blanton ditched the keys for a guitar and began writing songs.

Her latest release, "So Ferocious," is a playful indie-pop record for smart, ferocious libertines.

Blanton shows off her love for her adopted hometown of New Orleans with brass bands and barroom piano, but blends in electronic instrumentation and environmental soundscapes to create an album that is both raw and playfully burlesque.

She has toured extensively throughout North America and Europe, as a headliner and as support for Paul Simon, The Wood Brothers, The Weepies, Shawn Colvin and many more.