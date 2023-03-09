For the second year, members of the Nevada County Camera Club are commemorating National Photography Month with several activities meant to bring attention and appreciation to the art of photography. While photography month technically takes place in April, the Nevada County Camera Club has organized exhibits and events that opened in February with some continuing through the month of May. Photography Month Committee Chair Rachel Rosenthal is the impetus behind the club’s involvement and has helped organize a number of events for the public to enjoy. She said she spearheaded the activity last year and it has really taken off. “Our club is hoping to highlight the importance of photography in our lives,” Rosenthal said. “We want to contribute to the creative culture and artistic effort in Nevada County as one of the state’s 14 designated cultural districts. We are dedicated to highlighting, celebrating, and elevating the art of photography and contributing to Nevada County’s status as one of those counties.” Publicist Ann Westling said the club members look forward to celebrating this engaging art form. “It’s something we look forward to each year,” Westling said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for us as a club as well as the county to celebrate the importance of photography in our lives in ways that we can improve our photography. Simple ways or more complex ways, it’s a tremendous opportunity for us.” Events include an exhibit at the Nevada City Winery called “Not on Solid Ground” which features the work of Donna Levreault, Charlotte Peterson, DeeAnne Dinelli and Eric Engles who capture images moving the camera or lens intentionally during long exposures. An opening reception for wildlife photographer Dick Mooney will take place March 17 at the Edward Jones office on Brunswick Road. Mooney is known as a “master of wildlife photography”. Mooney is said to have an eye for capturing the beauty and grace of animals and birds in their habitat and is a “not to be missed” showing for lovers of wildlife. A special event that includes the work of some 40 members opens at the Granucci Gallery at the Center for the Arts with an opening reception March 10. “Visions in Monochrome” is a juried show which features images captured in black and white or monochrome. “You bill be blown away by the level of talent,” Rosenthal said. An exhibit called “Creative Visions” features works taken by club members during a set timeframe in a designated area. “It’s really a fun exhibit in that each photographer drew an area in western Nevada County out of a hat and had a week to shoot their photographs with an emphasis on using as many creative, new experiences, opportunities or talents to create a unique photo of that particular area,” Westling said. The photographers could then use Photoshop and any type of framing. “The purpose of ‘Creative Visions’ is to push members to explore new techniques and to be creative,” she said. The exhibit taking place at Courtyard Suites will feature photos in 3D, wearable art and all kinds of interesting framing, Westling said. Both Westing and Rosenthal expounded the merits and the comradery of Nevada County Camera Club members that goes beyond taking pictures. “We are a highly engaged camera club with great participation,” Rosenthal said. “We offer field trips and workshops, monthly speakers and a great social vibe. We love to teach each other about photography. I am always struck by the willingness of photographers to share ideas and techniques with one another. It’s very generous on their part. It’s really remarkable.” “We all really love photography,” Westling concurred. “We love sharing and teaching photography. The club has some tremendous photographers and beginning photographers. Everybody loves sharing not only their photos but also the techniques they have learned over the years. This is one of the most generous, giving clubs I have ever been involved with. Everybody loves to share. “ The Nevada County Camera Club is comprised of 150 members and meets monthly (except in December). Rosenthal said the club has speakers and while learning is part of the draw, there is much more going on. “We do it to contribute to the arts culture for Nevada County and we also want to celebrate and elevate photography as an art form and as a club, it’s a wonderful experience for an artist to see their piece in print versus on the web only,” Rosenthal said. “To see it on the wall and go through the technical expertise it takes to get that print from your camera, processed, printed and then mounted on the wall for others to enjoy. It’s very rewarding and it’s a very good learning experience for photographers.” “Having an exhibition allows us to get our work out for others to see and enjoy,” Rosenthal said. “You will discover things about Grass Valley and Nevada City through these works.” Three photo walks are also scheduled for next month designed for beginning and intermediate photographers to hone their skills. Find specific dates and more information about the club at nccameraclub.com.
On the cover Nevada County Camera Club members Grace Farag and Mike Oitzman participate in a photography challenge. | Photo by Ann Westling
KNOW & GO WHO: Nevada County Camera Club WHAT: Events around Photography Month WHERE AND WHEN: Nevada City Winery, Edward Jones Office on Brunswick Road, Center for the Arts, Courtyard Suites and for the art walks: April 15 — 2 p.m. — Grass Valley — Meet at The Center for the Arts, Grass Valley April 22 — 2 p.m. — Nevada City — Meet at Robinson Plaza at the intersection of Coyote, Main and Commercial Streets and April 29 — 7 p.m. — Nevada City — Meet at Robinson Plaza, at the intersection of Coyote, Main and Commercial Streets HOW: Free to the public
KNOW & GO WHO: Nevada County Camera Club WHAT: Events around Photography Month WHERE AND WHEN: Nevada City Winery, Edward Jones Office on Brunswick Road, Center for the Arts, Courtyard Suites and for the art walks: April 15 — 2 p.m. — Grass Valley — Meet at The Center for the Arts, Grass Valley April 22 — 2 p.m. — Nevada City — Meet at Robinson Plaza at the intersection of Coyote, Main and Commercial Streets and April 29 — 7 p.m. — Nevada City — Meet at Robinson Plaza, at the intersection of Coyote, Main and Commercial Streets HOW: Free to the public {related_content_uuid}9cf1c062-1d23-44c6-ba44-583e4efb5696{/related_content_uuid}
Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire. She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com
