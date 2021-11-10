An enchanted evening: The Center for the Arts to host annual gala

The Center for the Arts will present their fourth annual Gala on Friday, Nov. 19, beginning at 5:30 p.m. and taking place inside the beautifully renovated venue for the first time since its inception. The fundraiser replaced the very popular Dancing with Our Stars event, said The Center for the Arts Executive Director Amber Jo Manuel. “We were looking for something we could do after Dancing with Our Stars and they have all been so much fun, and we raise a lot of important money for our arts education program, so that is what is so great about it.”

This year the theme is “Enchanted.” Manuel said, “Think enchanted forest with unicorns and fairies, pixies and Merlin.”

She added this if the first time the event will take place inside the Center. The first two years were held at the Grass Valley Veterans Building because the Center was just too small and last year, due to the pandemic, the event was held hybrid style with a limited number of tables set up in the parking lot and the entertainment and auctioneer restricted to a big screen.

Manuel noted the team at the Center is all new and they are all extremely excited to transform the event space. “We have a whole new team here at the Center for the Arts and they are so excited about decorating. Finally, we have time to decorate. Before we were at the Vets Hall (with limited time to get in and out) but now we are in our own space. We have it for days and days and days and we are able to decorate before the event.”

River Valley Bank is sponsoring a champagne wall. “There will be a moss wall with all of the champagne sitting in it. It’s going to be so cool,” Manuel said. “We’ll have a red carpet coming up the ramp, which will be awesome. And inside we are really working hard to make it really look like an enchanted forest with mushrooms and trees and lights on the ceiling. But we are super excited to have our space and to be able to transform it for this event and to have everyone come and see it.”

The entire event will be inside this year and COVID-19 safety restrictions will be enforced, which include proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. As for mask requirements, the Center will follow whatever the current county guidelines mandate.

Dinner is presented by Stucki Jewelers and will be catered by Antonio Ayestaran. Manuel said she promised that if people helped the venue get through the pandemic, she would make sure beef would be served. “So, we have beef instead of chicken this year. Let’s hope we continue to do well so we can continue to serve meat,” she chided. “There will be wonderful hor d’eouvres to start out the evening and woodland specialty cocktails will be available, and the meal is enchanted, and forest-inspired.”

Those with dietary restrictions should contact Tony LeVeaux at tleveaux@thecenterforthearts.org .

Following dinner there will be a live auction. Professional auctioneer Greg Quiroga from Stellar Fundraising Auctions will be helping patrons’ part with their money for this very worthy cause. Manuel explained that their board president held off picking the Gala date until she knew Quiroga would be available because he is so good at helping raise money for the arts in other organizations throughout Northern California. As always, the team has come up with a variety of items to auction off.

“We have a house in Southern Tuscany that has a three-year window for booking. The very popular private movie nights at the Center will be on the slate. A board barbeque cookout for up to 50 people at Lucchesi Winery is also up for grabs with the board members serving dinner, and many other unique and coveted items.”

Following the auction, Pop Rocks will return with their high energy music dance show that will keep the crowd on their feet for the duration of the evening.

Manuel said those in attendance will also be first to hear some very exciting news. “We will also have a special secret announcement that we will reveal at the Gala.”

The evening is an important one as the arts industry continues to suffer from the effect of the pandemic now over a year and a half later. Manuel explained, “Our projections for what this new theater would bring still have not been recognized due to the current COVID protocols we have. It has definitely affected attendance whether you disagree with the protocol or don’t feel safe – it’s a little bit of both — so both things are happening and preventing us from having sold-out shows, unfortunately. We were really banking on higher attendance when we opened our doors, and this has really set us back. And we aren’t quite sure when those numbers are going to get better, but they are not right now.”

She added they have had to expand staff to accommodate the volume of work, but the attendance has not been at the level needed to pay for all those people. “We’re kind of a little bit in a catch 22,” Manuel said. “We are still trying to serve the community as best we can because that is always our top priority, and we are expanding our arts education program classes for both adults and children.” Some of those programs are Center Resource for Education Art Theatre and Exploration (CREATE), like the National Geographic Series. “Plans are also in the works to start a children’s theatre program to replace PAG, which has been missed.”

“What we are going to be able to do and bring to this community is really massive so we hope people will come out and see it and see what we have done. We really need the community to come out and raise your paddle high for the ‘fund the need’ which will be to support the CREATE program and help us to get these programs the children need off the ground.” Manuel concluded, “I’m really looking forward to us being at our full potential. We can already see how incredible this venue is and what we have brought to our community, and we have an incredible team of individuals working here. I want all of us, the team, the venue, and everyone to live up to our full potential. We’ve been waiting in the wings. We need everyone to support us for a while longer.”

Tickets and tables are still available for sale. All proceeds will benefit the expanded education programs planned for youth. For more information go to http://www.thecenterforthearts.org .

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire, as well as a podcaster at HollieGrams. You can hear her episodes at https://www.buzzsprout.com/1332253 . She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com

KNOW & GO WHAT: The Center for the Arts’ annual gala, “Enchanted” WHERE: The Center for the Arts, 314 West Main Street, Grass Valley WHEN: Friday, November 19, 2021 5:30 p.m. MORE INFO: thecenterforthearts.org

