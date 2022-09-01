An ‘Empty Bowl’ for Hospitality House: Artisans, restaurants give to support homeless shelter

The very popular, “Empty Bowl” – a benefit for Hospitality House – kicks off Sept. 9 and runs through Sept. 22 at various area restaurants, with an exclusive pre fixe dinner option on Sept. 23 and an exclusive art sale closing out the campaign on Sept. 24.

The re-imagined fundraiser includes the traditional handcrafted custom bowl for keeping, but now also offers an opportunity to visit area restaurants while supporting the very worthy organization that provides vital services for the homeless community.

In 2021, the pandemic forced a reinvention of the fundraiser in which participants historically purchased a hand-crafted bowl that would then be filled with soup, explained Hospitality House Development Director, Ashley Quadros.

“It was started by Chic Lotz and a variety of potters who realized they could create artisan bowls and then donate those bowls to help raise money for Hospitality House,” Quadros said. Patrons would gather for one night and select a bowl that would be filled with soup provided by area restaurants and cooks.

2020 made that type of event impossible and in 2021, organizers got creative and asked for help from local restaurants. Restaurant owners offered a selected food item (soup, salad, appetizer) during a specific period, and ticket holders then chose a participating restaurant, redeeming their ticket in exchange for a custom bowl and food item.

Quadros said Hospitality House staff surveyed ticket holders from last year’s event and found it was extremely popular.

“The overall response was that people were really excited to go out to a restaurant to eat and enjoy the great service,” she said, adding, “96% of those who responded said they would do it again.”

As COVID uncertainty continues, Hospitality House organizers decided to repeat the event with many of the same restaurants and a couple of new restaurants joining. “Empty Bowl” tickets are on sale now and will be honored beginning September 9 through September 22 at area restaurants. Tickets must be purchased in advance by going online to http://www.hhshelter.org and clicking on “events.”

“Those who want to participate (should) go to our website and select the restaurant where they can see what they going to get and when the restaurant will be serving,” Quadros said. (A limited number of tickets are available for each participating restaurant. Each restaurant has restrictions in place regarding when tickets can be utilized.)

Quadros emphasized the generosity of the restaurateurs who have also suffered great losses since the 2020 shutdowns.

“I really want to stress that the restaurants are donating the food and service because restaurants have absolutely been hit through the pandemic and I think it really speaks to our community that even though we know the restaurants are struggling, they still want to give back in any way they can,” she said.

The restaurants, along with the meal they are donating, include: Heartwood Eatery: Rainbow Salad made with organic mixed greens, shredded carrots, roasted beets, purple daikon radish, garbanzos, toasted seeds and sesame-tamari house dressing; Sopa Thai Cuisine: Tom Kah Soup with lemon grass and coconut milk with broccoli, snow peas, cabbage, carrots, mushrooms and tomatoes; Friar Tuck’s Restaurant & Bar: Grilled avocado and shrimp salad with mixed greens, roasted corn, cherry tomatoes, chipotle cilantro lime buttermilk dressing; Golden Gate Saloon at The Holbrooke Hotel: Brisket Bowl made with achiote rice, kimchi, smoked brisket, avocado, crema, cilantro; Lola at The National Exchange Hotel: French Onion Soup made with caramelized onions, beef broth, sourdough croutons, gruyere cheese; Tofanelli’s Gold Country Bistro: Crab cake on a bed of mixed greens with mango salsa and red pepper aioli; and Three Forks Bakery & Brewing Co that will offer a surprise dish as the menu varies from week to week at the restaurant.

Patrons will pick up their hand-crafted bowl at the restaurant when they redeem their ticket.

“Each restaurant will have bowls,” Quadros explained. “Depending on the restaurant, there may be a special bowl room to select your bowl. Other restaurants, due to limited space, may bring out a selection on a tray and for others, it may be a complete surprise with your meal being served in the bowl. So, every restaurant is a little different.”

For the first time and in response to requests for a full meal option, Hospitality House is partnering with Alexander’s Station on Sept. 23, at a separate cost, to offer an all-inclusive dining experience.

“What is new this year, based on ticket holder feedback, is a multi-course meal and wine pairing option,” Quadros said. “The way we are making it work is by splitting the proceeds down the middle. It’s the only way to make this type of lavish experience possible and still make it a benefit for Hospitality House and still ensuring that Alexander’s isn’t giving too much, it has to be feasible for them, too.”

A Sparkling wine reception will start the evening followed by a multi-course meal and wine pairing. Tickets are $250 which includes the reception, house smoked sturgeon served with a tender green bean salad grapefruit dressing and caviar; wild mushroom sauté served over truffle risotto; Rancho Llano Seco pork tenderloin wrapped in applewood smoked bacon and served over chard with a blueberry port sauce; and baked apple tart with pecan cream and caramel sauce.

“We are hopeful the people who asked for this will come forward and buy tickets,” Quadros added. “You are not only getting a beautiful evening, but you are also giving back in return.”

And for those who would like to purchase additional bowls and other custom art, an exclusive event will conclude “Empty Bowl” on Saturday, Sept. 24.

“The good news is for those who really, really love picking out their bowl and love looking at all the bowls, we are hosting an after-the-event, event,” Quadros said. “It is available only to those who bought a ticket to Empty Bowl or Alexander’s Station.”

From 4 to 6 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, ticket purchasers can come in to bid on additional bowls and a variety of custom art pieces as well as gift certificates from area businesses, enjoy a no host happy hour and listen to live music.

“Without the artists and now restaurant owners, this event just doesn’t exist,” Quadros said. “Their generosity and willingness to donate is what makes this event possible. Everyone is donating to make Empty Bowl possible. I hope people will give it a try knowing the community is backing this event with 100% of the proceeds supporting people without a home.”

Tickets are available now at https://hhshelter.org/events-fundraisers/empty-bowl/

On the cover Hospitality House staff show off gorgeous donated bowls for the 2022 Empty Bowl benefit. | Photo by Ashley Quadros

Hollie Grimaldi Flores



Guests proudly show off their bowls at the Empty Bowl fundraiser back in 2019.

Photo by Debbie McDonald

Artist Chic Lotz gifts 100 bowls to the 2020 Empty Bowl benefit.

Submitted photo

Hundreds come out to support the annual Empty Bowl benefit for Hospitality House.

Photo by John Taber

This August 2021 photo shows Utah's Place, named after one of the late founders of Hospitality House, Utah Phillips.

Submitted photo