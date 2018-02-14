An eclectic group of artists start the first Yuba Lands Biennale art exhibition in Grass Valley

The first annual Yuba Lands Biennale will be held at The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley starting Thursday and run through March 1.

A grand opening of the exhibits with strange and wonderful events, such as VIP pre show party, live performance, experimental art and exciting two and three dimensional art pairings and refreshments will take place at the exhibition from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Please note that the VIP pre party will be 5-6 p.m. with general admission going from 6-8 p.m.

"It's a completely different kind of show" said Chantelle Goldthwaite, one of the participating artists. "We want to give the viewer an experience that you just don't get with the traditional gallery experience."

Nevada County, California is an artist colony. There is so much talent and creativity that it acts like a big, urban city while still keeping its small town charm. That is the beauty of this historic foothill community. This exhibition exploits this wonderful dichotomy and lifts it for the world to see.

Merging the talents of four local artists (Ron Jermyn, Chantelle Goldthwaite, Ryan McVay and Ron Kenedi) this Biennale presents a wide array of styles, mediums, dimensions, personalties, and viewpoints so that the viewer can gain a better understanding of the diversity of creative practices present in this historic foothill community.

Recommended Stories For You

Ron Jermyn, a sculptor and sculptural painter, will show both two and three dimensional works. Chantelle Goldthwaite, a painter and performance artist, will exhibit her works in both those areas. Ryan McVay is showing his talent as an installation artist and painter, and Ron Kenedi, will be exhibiting his paintings and drawings with a focus on political art.

The Biennale exhibitions started in late 19th century and now take place in more than 100 cities worldwide. It is a platform that actively promotes diversity, freedom and experimentation while exercising critical thought and producing an alternate reality, which is perfect for the Yuba Lands (Nevada County) where diversity, freedom and experimentation are a way of life.