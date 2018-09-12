‘An American in Paris — The Musical’ at Sierra Cinemas in Grass Valley
September 12, 2018
KNOW & GO
WHO: Sierra Cinemas presents
WHAT: “An American in Paris — The Musical”
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, and at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26
WHERE: Sierra Cinemas, E. Main Street Grass Valley
TICKETS: $18 Adults, $15 Seniors, Children 12 and under & students with ID; Available online at http://www.sierratheaters.com or at the Sierra Cinemas Box Office
INFO: Visit http://www.sierratheaters.com, or call 530-477-9000 for more information
Some folks make it to Broadway to see the big shows, and some folks are lucky enough to see these same world-class performances in the comfort of their local cinema. That will be the case, when Sierra Cinemas brings "An American in Paris — The Musical" to Grass Valley.
This breathtakingly beautiful Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, inspired by the Oscar winning MGM film, tells the impassioned story of discovering love in the "City of Light" in 1945. Featuring the gorgeous music and lyrics of George and Ira Gershwin, stunning designs, and show-stopping choreography, the show has received a record-setting 28 five-star reviews from critics.
Local audiences will have two opportunities to catch it on screen at Sierra Cinemas — first at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, and the second at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26.
The play
An American GI's chance encounter with a beautiful young dancer leads Paris to become the backdrop to a sensuous, modern romance of art, friendship and love in the aftermath of war.
"Old-fashioned, big-hearted spare-no-expense Broadway romance." — Wall Street Journal.
Tickets for "An American in Paris" are $18 for adults and $15 for seniors, students, and children 12 and under. Advance tickets are available now at the Sierra Cinemas box office or online at http://www.sierratheaters.com.
