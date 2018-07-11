Americana music from National champions
July 11, 2018
KNOW & GO
WHAT: Tony Furtado Trio
WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn
TICKETS: Reserved Seating for $24
INFO: Visit http://www.livefromauburn.com or call 530-885-0156 for more information
On Stage at the State Theatre in Auburn presents Tony Furtado Trio at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Multi-instrumentalist and two-time National Banjo champion Tony Furtado combines elements of folk, blues, bluegrass, rock and more into a potent Americana musical blend that explores our shared musical frontiers and traditions with fearless creativity.
A prolific recording artist, Furtado has recorded nearly 20 critically acclaimed albums since 1990. His recent album, "The Bell," won both the 2015 Album of the Year and Acoustic Rock Album of the Year awards from the Indie Acoustic Project Awards
The show also celebrates Furtado's new CD "Cider House Sessions – Live at Reverend Nat's" showing off his versatility and wide-ranging imagination which are on full, vivid display.
Furtado will be joined on stage by Grammy winning mandolinist John Reischman and two-time National Fiddle Champion Luke Price.
Source: Auburn Placer Performance Arts Center
