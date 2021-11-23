Alt-country-rock outfit Aaron Ross & The Peach Leaves to headline Miners Foundry
Local favorites Aaron Ross & The Peach Leaves will be performing at the historic Miners Foundry in Nevada City on the evening after Thanksgiving, Nov. 26.
Performing their brand of “Gold Country rock” at their hometown venue, the band is supporting its most recent release, “Swan Songs Vol. 1,”. The group defies a particular genre, though some have described it as a laid-back vibe not exempt from getting more rowdy and playing good old fashioned rock ‘n’ roll. Add in a bit of country and alternative, and you might end up somewhere close to describing their sound.
Another local favorite Brett Shady will serve as main support. Shady spent much of the pandemic writing and recording new music, which is made evident by the release of three separate EPs all in 2020: Dear Life, Hard Gospel, and Let Your Burden Be.
Miners Foundry reminds guests that masks are required indoors except when eating or drinking. It is recommended that patrons review the Foundry’s safety protocol before purchasing tickets. Guidelines and updates can be found on its website.
For tickets and information please visit minersfoundry.org or call 530-265-5040.
Source: Miners Foundry Cultural Center
KNOW & GO
WHAT: Miners Foundry presents Aaron Ross & The Peach Leaves
WHERE: Miners Foundry, 325 Spring Street, Nevada City
WHEN: Friday, Nov. 26, doors 7 p.m. show 8 p.m.
MORE INFO: minersfoundry.org
