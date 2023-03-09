The Center for the Arts is thrilled to welcome back ALO to the Marisa Funk Theater with local opener The Moore Brothers on March 12.

ALO stands for Animal Liberation Orchestra — because music liberates the inner animal, of course. As liberated as they come, Zach Gill, Dan “Lebo” Lebowitz, and Steve Adams have certainly been at this for a long time. The trio met in junior high in Saratoga, California, where they got the idea to put together a band for the eighth-grade talent show, and they quickly connected through their love of music and sound. ALO calls their music “jam-pop,” and the description is apt. Meticulously crafted, hooky, and accessible compositions laced with improvisational departures in which they function as a single organism, at once voice and consciousness. They’re always exploring but never wandering. There is always intention, momentum, and a patience, and confidence that can only be wrought from a quarter century of collaboration and water under the bridge.