All is ‘fair’: Nevada City Psychic Fair celebrates 32 years

In what is touted as the largest assembly of its kind in Northern California, the 32nd Psychic Fair takes place this weekend at the Miners Foundry in Nevada City. For the past 18 years, the event, which also serves as a benefit for the Miners Foundry, has been produced by Marza Millar.

“I had been in the community for 30 years but had just moved to Nevada City 18 years ago and wanted to do this as a service to the community, and I just keep doing it. It serves a good purpose for people,” said Millar.

Millar said the event first came to be through the efforts of Faith Havard, who Millar described as a spiritual leader.

“Faith passed away many, many years ago but she was a spiritual leader in our community,” said Millar. “She really started the fair. She was the one who really reached out to get this going and to get it off the ground. She worked with a lot of good people who did spiritual work here, including Judy Phillips who used to own the Phillips School of Massage which brought a lot of people to the community, including myself.”

The fair takes place as a benefit for the Miners Foundry, but the fair is also a community service.

“We are really gifted with a lot of unique people here,” said Millar. “When Faith started it, it really served a purpose because there wasn’t anything like it. It’s been a tradition here. We have a very spiritual, active community.”

The fair brings regulars back each year as well as new vendors, readers, healers and more. “We have some newer people joining us this year, but we also have our staple people who have continued with us,” Millar said.

For those who have never ventured into a Psychic Fair, Millar said people can expect the opportunity to seek spiritual guidance and healing from those who deal in energy work and they can enjoy perusing a metaphysical marketplace.

“So, people looking for metaphysical tools such as crystals and things like that. Anyone who has a spiritual interest to look beyond something you would find in a regular mall – it’s just a really great collection of people offering their services (and goods) to the community.”

Millar said they have attendees who have been waiting to receive both emotional and physical help. “A lot of people wait for this fair that sometimes are not well. We get a lot of people who have been stuck, emotionally immobilized, people that have physical injuries, people that are hurting from the loss of a loved one or they are hurting from relationships – they are just seeking help, so it’s not just a regular fair where you come and have fun, though we have a lot of fun, but it also has a serious line to it for people seeking spiritual coaching and all of those things just mentioned.”

There will be workshops held throughout the weekend. Millar stated, “We have a speakers schedule so we have different workshops going on throughout the day on both days. We have a really good line up of people.” Anyone offering services or renting a booth has the opportunity to speak. Topics include: Astrological Influences in Relationships, Accessing Your Akashic Records for Spiritual Growth, and Creating an Abundant Career, just to name a few. A complete schedule will be posted at the event.

While hesitant to call out any one contributor, Millar stated each participant is well known in their own circle. She said while she runs the event, she will also give a short lecture. She said she spends a good deal of time with the Hopi and Inca from Peru. “I’ll be talking about the 2020 prophesies and the timelines we are in according to the Hopi, the Hawaiian, and the Inca and the Mayan prophecies. I talk about what is going on and where we are on certain indigenous prophecies.”

KNOW & GO WHAT: 32nd Nevada City Psychic Fair WHERE: Miners Foundry, 325 Spring Street, Nevada City WHEN: Saturday, April 9, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday, April 10, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. MORE INFO: Visit minersfoundry.org or call 530-265-5040 TICKETS: $5

Approximately 60 vendors are expected to show their wares and offer a variety of services. People who are seeking comfort after the passing of a loved one or seeking clues to medical issues or looking for some alternative treatments can do so at the Psychic Fair. A chiropractor, an osteopath, medical intuitive and disease patterning, and imprints specialists are just a few of the many medically related participants expected to be offering services. A Tibetan stone dealer who resides in the Bay Area will be present as one of many vendors offering items for sale. People can also come in and sign up for personal readings. A number of vendors will offer that service with varying fees.

“I’m really hoping that people who need help coming out of the COVID shutdown (will come). People who are kind of lost, following this pandemic and needing that social touch and some healing work. It’s been a deep, deep crack in our society, in our psyche, all of that. It’s been a really interesting journey and I expect that to continue,” Millar said.

The event draws approximately 1,000 over the course of the weekend. Admission remains a mere $5, again, with all proceeds benefiting the Miners Foundry. Food and drink will be available for sale.

Millar said, “A lot of people just like to come in and walk around. We’ve got a really great metaphysical market with people offering books and different stones, divination tools, healing tools, and things like that, that people can buy for themselves.” The fair’s hours are from 11 a.m to 6 p.m Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

“It serves a good purpose for people,” Millar concluded. “People are always coming up to us and thanking us for having it.”

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire, as well as a podcaster at HollieGrams. You can hear her episodes at https://www.buzzsprout.com/1332253 . She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com

“It’s just a really great collection of people offering their services and goods to the community,” said Marza Millar of the Psychic Fair.

Photo by Marza Millar

The event draws approximately 1,000 over the course of the weekend. Admission remains a mere $5, with all proceeds benefiting the Miners Foundry. Food and drink will be available for sale.

Photo by Marza Millar

There will be workshops held throughout the weekend. A complete schedule will be posted at the event.

Photo by Marza Millar

Approximately 60 vendors are expected to show their wares and offer a variety of services.

Photo by Marza Millar

In what is touted as the largest assembly of its kind in Northern California, the 32nd Psychic Fair takes place this weekend at the Miners Foundry in Nevada City.

Photo by Marza Millar

For those who have never ventured into a Psychic Fair, Millar said people can expect the opportunity to seek spiritual guidance and healing from those who deal in energy work and they can enjoy perusing a metaphysical marketplace.

Photo by Marza Millar