All Ears: KVMR broadcasters showcase fresh music

KVMR 89.5 FM’s new monthly music review feature, “All Ears,” showcases fresh music handpicked by your favorite KVMR DJs. Check out all the reviews, with links to listen at kvmr.org

Koby Israelite – Jacob’s Dream (Asphalt Tango)

Way back in 2005 I attended an animated shorts festival and watched a darkly satirical film called “Fallen Art.” It featured a series of (animated) soldiers falling to their death onto pavement. Besides being moved by the film, I was also moved by the soundtrack, a song called Asphalt Tango from a Balkan brass band I had not heard of at the time called Fanfare Ciocărlia.

This month’s review is not about a new album from Fanfare Ciocărlia; it’s about a new release from their record label, Asphalt Tango Records. The album is called “Jacob’s Dream” and it is by Koby Israelite. Koby is based in London but is originally from Tel Aviv, and his mother is from Romania. With accordion as his primary instrument, his musical career began in 2003 and now includes eight albums. “Jacob’s Dream” presents the listener with a variety of music styles ranging from an Ennio Morricone tribute to Balkan brass music. The album even includes a guest appearance by Fanfare Ciocărlia on two tracks: “Michal The Fastest Drewer In The (Middle) East” and “Rejected”.

The album grew from pandemic-imposed isolation. In Koby’s words, “Recently, I had a lot of free time listening to music, especially to my beloved Chopin, and I guess I was inspired. Maybe I progressed or I’m just getting old. I’m not sure. What I am sure of is that Jacob’s Dream is my best work so far. I’m very proud of it.”

– Don Lipari, Earth Music, alternate Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon

Adam Roth and his Band of Men – Down The Shore Original Soundtrack (Hozac)

“Bikinis, Beer and Rock ‘n’ Roll!” In case you missed this teenage b-movie classic from 1981, its Animal House on the Jersey shore which the poster makes abundantly clear. But we are here for the music which was performed by the future perpetual side-man from Philadelphia, Adam Roth whose resume includes the Del Fuegos, Evan Dando, John Giorno and Denis Leary. In this case, we have revved up power pop bordering on bubblegum with all the appropriate teenage lyrical concerns like girls, beers, boredom, lousy jobs, and getting out of this dead end town. This fits comfortably into its era, using girl-group, surf and rockabilly as a starting point with some new wave flourishes, maybe if the Ramones were from New Jersey and Rick Ocasek was producing. Abundant harmony vocals from Adam’s brother, Charles, bouncy tempos make this surprisingly unissued music feel like a road trip to the shore. Unfortunately, Adam passed in 2015.

– Ill Humours, Psykick Dancehall, alternate Sundays from 10 p.m. to midnight

Side Pony – Lucky Break (Mule Kick)

If you drool for enticing harmonies, this CD will wet your whistle. Occasionally, a CD comes along with fun provocative songs from a woman’s point of view. Alice Wallace and Caitlin Cannon alternate between country rocking songs I want to hear over and over again, and luscious slower song with heart and soul. The songs Heels, Bad Ideas and All the Time in the World are the vocal motivations to turn the volume up loud and sing proudly as a message to the world from all strong, sassy women. You go girls! This is one of my favorite CDs from 2021. The duo chose an all-female record label to produce the record.

– Ruby Slippers, Click Your Heels Together, Saturdays from 4 to 6 p.m.