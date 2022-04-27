All about the Earth: Earth Fest set for Saturday in Nevada City









While Earth Day was officially April 22, you may not know the entire month of April is designated Earth Month, with events and celebrations surrounding education and preservation of the planet as the primary focus.

The Nevada City Chamber of Commerce is honoring the planet at the end of the month with Earth Fest, taking place Saturday on Union Alley (home of the Farmer’s Market).

“The chamber recognizes one of the biggest threats to area businesses is wildfire and climate change,” events manager Lynn Skrukrud said. “We want to take a proactive approach to that as a chamber.”

As the new events manager for the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce and a lover of the planet, Skrukrud said she suggested the daylong event, focusing on education and inspiration.

“I’m new to the chamber and have a passion for this,” she added. “I was considering hosting it on my own, but it was the perfect fit for an April event. This is an all-new event for Nevada City that will focus on celebrating the Earth and looking at what we can do for our planet to prevent climate change and how we can all come together as a community to do more.”

A full day of activities and entertainment is planned, beginning with opening ceremonies at 10 a.m., followed by a lineup of entertainers including Ludi Hinrich, Izzi Tooinsky, Anna Fernandez, Hui Mea Ho’omaka, (a youth band playing Hawaiian classics) and ending with Artemis Arthur & Her Band, which take the stage at 4 p.m.

In between, there will be Story Time at Calanan Park, and a Wildlife Rehab & Rescue Show featuring locally rescued birds and other demonstrations.

FREE EVENT

The free event will also highlight 40 vendors Skrukrud said.

“There are a lot of educational vendors and organizations that are doing environmental work in our community,” she said. “We also have retail vendors who are selling ecofriendly products and goods.”

Skrukrud said the Storytime event will feature local author Lia Gladstone.

“We will have a children’s author who recently wrote a book about the tree that was at the top of Broad Street that was cut down by PG&E,” she said. “It was a Heritage Felix Gillet tree. She wrote a children’s book about that tree from the tree’s perspective, and she will be doing a story time in the park reading the book for kids.”

The South Yuba River Citizens League, The Bear Yuba Land Trust, Sierra Streams Institute, and Climate Action Now are a just a few of the featured organizations that will be on hand.

Nevada County’s Office of Emergency Services will offer wildfire education as part of the mission to have attendees feel more connected to the services that are available, and to know where to turn for support. It will also introduce the community to groups they may, in turn, want to support.

Retail vendors will also be on hand to sell environmentally responsible goods.

Two food vendors will set up and local restaurants will be open for hungry patrons.

Organizers hope to have a zero-waste day and encourage attendees to bring their own utensils, refillable water bottles and their own reusable shopping bags. All of those items will also be available for sale from various vendors.

A bio burner will be on hand to turn waste into soil enhancement.

“A bio burner demonstration unit will be there that is new to our community,” Skrukrud said, “It will actually be processing waste from the event, burning it, and turning it into char that can then be used to build soil health.”

The 25-foot trailer will be available for people to walk through and learn about how it is being used to reduce waste.

“There’s so much that needs to be done for the environment,” Skrukrud said. “We are really starting to see those impacts of climate change firsthand in our communities with the wildfires, with the massive snowstorms. So, I think all of us as individuals can do more to make a difference for our planet and to learn more about what we can do and what organizations we can support, but also what small changes we can make in our life, in our day to living that can do more to support the planet. We need to come together, collectively, to help address climate change.”

Organizers are hopeful that people will make a day out of learning about ways to reduce the impact humans have on the environment.

The Nevada County Transit Services will provide free fare service on all fixed route buses this Friday and Saturday and attendees are encouraged to use the free public transportation or to walk, ride their bikes or carpool to the event, in order to minimize their carbon impact.

Skrukrud said she hopes this event will not only educate, but also bring the community together.

“We hope people will leave inspired to do more and feeling like they know what they can do in their own life to be more sustainable and to live more sustainably, but also we want them to feel more connected to our community.”

More information about this free inaugural event is available at http://www.nevadacitychamber.com/earthfest .

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire, as well as a podcaster at HollieGrams. You can hear her episodes at http://www.buzzsprout.com/1332253 . She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com

KNOW & GO What: Earth Fest When: 10 a.m. Saturday Where: Union Alley in Nevada City

EVENT LINE UP All performances will take place in Robinson Plaza, unless noted. 10 a.m. – Opening Ceremony 10:15 a.m. – Performance by Ludi Hinrichs 11:30 a.m. – Juggling show by Izzi Tooinsky, aka “The Renewable Energy Ambassador” 12:15 p.m. – Performance by Anna Fernandez 12:30 p.m. – Story Time in the Park (Calanan Park) 1 p.m. – Wildlife Rehab & Rescue Show, featuring locally rescued birds 2:15 p.m. – Performance by Hui Mea Ho’omaka, a youth band playing Hawaiian classics 4 p.m. – Artemis Arthur & Her Band