All about that bass — 2018 Lucy Becker Memorial Scholarship awarded to bass singer Justin Ramm-Damron

Music in the Mountains recently named bass singer Justin Ramm-Damron as the winner of the 2018 Lucy Becker Memorial Scholarship, a $1,500 award granted annually to serious-minded young singers who have a passion for music and wish to pursue their vocal studies in coming years.

Ramm-Damron was recognized for his rich deep voice, his contrasting repertoire of classical music and his clear sense of direction.

A resident of El Dorado Hills, Ramm-Damron studies vocal performance at California State University in Sacramento. Now in his junior year, he is active in Sacramento State's Opera Theatre program, having earned roles in three of their productions.

Most notably, he sings a principal part in Donizetti's one-act opera "Il Campanello" (The Night Bell), which was presented May 4-6 at the University Theatre in Shasta Hall, Sacramento State.

Ramm-Damron is the eighth recipient of this competitive scholarship, which was established in 2011. He is slated to sing with the orchestra during Music in the Mountains Patriotic Pops concert on July 3 at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

The Lucy Becker Memorial Scholarship is part of Music in the Mountains' extensive music education program.

Music in the Mountains is the largest provider of music education in Nevada County that also includes the Young Composers Project, Youth Orchestra, Carnegie Linkup, and much more.

To learn more about Music in the Mountains' education programs visit http://www.musicinthemountains.org or call 530-265-6173.

Source: Music in the Mountains